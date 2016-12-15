geniusbeauty

Celebrity Gossip
5 Eccentric TV Ad Characters
TV adverts are definitely one of the most Marmite things in life: you either love them and absorb the information on every one or...
Cosmetics & Fragrances
10 Most Popular Shapes for a Rhinoplasty
A nose like the Duchess of Cambridge is the most popular request among patients of plastic surgery clinics, both men and women. However, the...
Gadgets
Waterproof E-Reader with a Sensor Display Kobo Aura One
Kobo Aura One is an e-book, which you can safely take to the bath with you or give it to the child when he...
Sports & Fitness
Just for Fun
10 Weirdest Historical Facts about Being a Woman
Historically, it has always been so that men occupy the leading positions in society, whereas women at different times have been considered almost as second-class citizens. Moreover, a woman could not take part in...
Novel Present Ideas
It is that time of the year again. Christmas is almost literally around the corner, so now is the time to get organised, and start your present buying. As you can guess, many of the...
18 Bizarre But Awesome Inventions
In this review, we have gathered the most amazing and useful gadgets and accessories that can cheer up the gray days. Indeed, it is not only useful but also very interesting to have something...