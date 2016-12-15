geniusbeauty

Celebrity Gossip
Beauty Tricks from Marilyn Monroe’s Makeup Artist
Allan "Whitey" Snyder was Marilyn Monroe’s personal makeup artist, hair stylist and close friend, responsible for turning a seemingly ordinary girl into a sexy...
Cosmetics & Fragrances
Modern Liposuction Surgery
Liposuction is a form of cosmetic surgery that deals with the breaking up and sucking of fat from different body parts. Usually, these parts...
Gadgets
Waterproof E-Reader with a Sensor Display Kobo Aura One
Kobo Aura One is an e-book, which you can safely take to the bath with you or give it to the child when he...
Sports & Fitness
Just for Fun
10 Weirdest Historical Facts about Being a Woman
Historically, it has always been so that men occupy the leading positions in society, whereas women at different times have been considered almost as second-class citizens. Moreover, a woman could not take part in...
Novel Present Ideas
It is that time of the year again. Christmas is almost literally around the corner, so now is the time to get organised, and start your present buying. As you can guess, many of the...
18 Bizarre But Awesome Inventions
In this review, we have gathered the most amazing and useful gadgets and accessories that can cheer up the gray days. Indeed, it is not only useful but also very interesting to have something...