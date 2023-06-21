5 Common CPR Performance Errors for Beginners and How to Avoid Them

How do you avoid making mistakes while performing CPR? Stay calm and follow the rules. CPR can be stressful to both the rescuer and the person in the victim’s position. An error can harm all parties involved and defeat the purpose of the CPR. This article looks at the most common CPR performance errors for beginners. Keep reading to get a clear picture of how to brace yourself for mistakes. You can also learn how to diminish the risk of them happening.

1. Inadequate Compression Depth

One of the primary errors beginners make during CPR is not compressing the chest deep enough. Insufficient compression depth can result in ineffective circulation and poor outcomes.

To avoid this error, remember to press down firmly on the center of the chest. Aim for a compression depth of at least two inches (5 centimeters) for adults and one-third of the chest depth for children and infants.

Attending a CPR training class can provide hands-on practice and feedback. It will ensure you achieve the correct compression depth.

2. Incorrect Hand Placement

Placing the hands incorrectly is another common mistake. Beginners often position their hands too high or too low on the chest. It can hinder the effectiveness of compressions.

The correct CPR hand placement is on the lower half of the breastbone, between the nipples. Ensure that your hands are on the other, with fingers interlaced. It will generate enough force during compressions.

3. Inadequate Compression Rate

Maintaining an appropriate compression rate is crucial for effective CPR. Beginners may err by compressing too slowly or too quickly.

There is a recommended CPR compression rate for both adults and children. It is approximately 100 to 120 compressions per minute. It can be helpful to associate it with the beat of a familiar song, like Bee Gee’s “Stayin’ Alive.”

4. Insufficient Chest Recoil

After each compression, the chest must fully recoil before the subsequent reduction. Beginners often need help to let the chest return to its original position. It leads to inadequate blood flow.

Remember to release the pressure entirely while keeping your hands in contact with the chest. It allows it to rise back up before starting the subsequent compression.

5. Neglecting Rescue Breaths

In CPR, rescue breaths are essential for oxygenating the victim’s lungs. Beginners sometimes focus on chest compressions and neglect the rescue breaths.

Remember to incorporate rescue breaths into your CPR cycle. After 30 compressions, tilt the victim’s head, lift their chin, and give two full breaths. Ensure that you observe chest rise with each breath to confirm proper ventilation.

Avoid These CPR Performance Errors for Beginners

Recognizing and avoiding common CPR performance errors for beginners is essential. It is for beginners to learn the proper technique. With practice and experience, performing CPR correctly to save a life becomes more accessible.

If you are a beginner wanting to learn CPR, take the time to understand the basics. Engage in CPR training to brush up on technique and remain up-to-date on CPR best practices. Seek guidance from a certified instructor today!

