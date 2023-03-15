This Friday, March 17, Didimpress is releasing her fourth single, “The Reason We Fight”. This dramatic track is so different from her previous tracks, such as “Lovely One” or “What If Today Is My Very Last Day”. This release is a powerful and dramatic song that speaks to the pain and urgency of the environmental problems facing our planet.

The song captures the frustration and sadness that so many of us feel about the state of our world. But “The reason we fight” is also a call to action, a rallying cry for all of us to take responsibility and work together to create a more just and sustainable future.

“The reason we fight” is a tribute to the incredible work of youth activists like Greta Thunberg. Despite their efforts, these young change-makers are often misunderstood and underestimated, even by politicians. They face criticism and ridicule for their activism, but they refuse to be silenced.

The song is about their resilience and determination to make a difference, even in the face of adversity. It is a celebration of the power of collective action and the ability of young people to make a difference.

We hope this song inspires you to take action in your own life and join the fight for a better future. Together, we can create a world that is fair, just, and sustainable for all.

So mark your calendars for March 17 and get ready to feel the power of “The reason we fight”!

“The reason we fight” is set to drop this Friday, March 17 on all popular music streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Youtube Music, etc. – make sure to pre-save!

The Reason We Fight Lyrics

The Earth is in danger

Covered in plastic trash

Species endangered (species endangered)

Will all life disappear in a flash

Our house is on fire

But money is all you desire

The Globe’s not alright

This is the reason we fight

How dare you not see it

What will remain after us

Don’t try to conceal it (conceal it)

You think all we do is just fuss

Our house is on fire

But money is all you desire

The Globe’s not alright

This is the reason we fight

Save it, oh, save it

Save it, our Planet

Save it, oh, save it

Save it (Oh)

Our house is on fire

But money is all you desire

The Globe’s not alright

This is the reason we fight

We’re young but not fools (We’re not fools)

Don’t tell us what to think or to keep cool (keep cool)

We really care

And we will fight for a world that is fair

Save it, oh, save it

Save it

Save it, oh, save it

Save it

