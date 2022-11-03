Xiaomi has a lot of exciting gadgets designed to make life easier and better for the user. One of these is definitely the new Smart Pillow.

According to the company, the device is able to capture various indicators during the owner’s sleep. All collected information is transmitted to a smartphone or a tablet computer.

At the same time, the collected information includes the pulse – the pillow measures it using a sewn-in piezoelectric sensor. In addition, Smart Pillow tracks the user’s breathing, movement, and snoring.

It is reported that the presence of electronics in the pillow does not interfere with sleep in any way – it can be used in any position and on any side. The gadget is powered by AAA batteries. The charge is enough for about two months of work.

The Smart Pillow was priced at only $43.