Let People See by Didimpress – Lyrics

We’re excited to announce the release of the track “Let People See” composed and arranged by Didimpress! Available now on Spotify, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Youtube Music, etc. Listen to it here:

“Let People See” is a song that encourages expressing emotions openly. It highlights the importance of not keeping feelings to yourself, especially when you’re hurt or upset. The lyrics remind listeners that it’s okay to show emotions because they’re a part of being human. The words suggest that if you don’t voice your feelings, people might not realize you’re upset. The song has a powerful, relatable message about the value of communication and emotional honesty.

And if you’d like to sing along, here are the Let People See lyrics:

People never notice they offend you
If you say nothing in the end
You are the one feeling sad

When you’re all alone you might be crying
A part of you is almost dying
But you don’t say a word

Let people see how you feel
No need for you to conceal
Emotions will stay unheard
No one cares
If you don’t say a word

Children, sometimes they are very ungrateful
They might be rude or even hateful
But you keep swallowing that

And when your lover says rude words that do hurt
Time to become an extrovert
You don’t argue and you don’t say a word

Let people see how you feel
No need for you to conceal
Emotions will stay unheard
No one cares
If you don’t say a word

Let the people see how you feel
Let them know that this is for real
You have emotions
You’re not made of steel

Let the people see how you feel
Let them know that this is for real
Your emotions
Should be unveiled

Let people see how you feel
No need for you to conceal
Emotions will stay unheard
No one cares
If you don’t say a word

Let people see how you feel
No need for you to conceal
Emotions will stay unheard
No one, no one cares
If you don’t say a word
If you don’t say a word
If you don’t say a word

