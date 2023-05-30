We’re excited to announce the release of the track “Let People See” composed and arranged by Didimpress! Available now on Spotify, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Youtube Music, etc. Listen to it here:

“Let People See” is a song that encourages expressing emotions openly. It highlights the importance of not keeping feelings to yourself, especially when you’re hurt or upset. The lyrics remind listeners that it’s okay to show emotions because they’re a part of being human. The words suggest that if you don’t voice your feelings, people might not realize you’re upset. The song has a powerful, relatable message about the value of communication and emotional honesty.

And if you’d like to sing along, here are the Let People See lyrics:

People never notice they offend you

If you say nothing in the end

You are the one feeling sad

When you’re all alone you might be crying

A part of you is almost dying

But you don’t say a word

Let people see how you feel

No need for you to conceal

Emotions will stay unheard

No one cares

If you don’t say a word

Children, sometimes they are very ungrateful

They might be rude or even hateful

But you keep swallowing that

And when your lover says rude words that do hurt

Time to become an extrovert

You don’t argue and you don’t say a word

Let people see how you feel

No need for you to conceal

Emotions will stay unheard

No one cares

If you don’t say a word

Let the people see how you feel

Let them know that this is for real

You have emotions

You’re not made of steel

Let the people see how you feel

Let them know that this is for real

Your emotions

Should be unveiled

Let people see how you feel

No need for you to conceal

Emotions will stay unheard

No one cares

If you don’t say a word

Let people see how you feel

No need for you to conceal

Emotions will stay unheard

No one, no one cares

If you don’t say a word

If you don’t say a word

If you don’t say a word

