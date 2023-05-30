We’re excited to announce the release of the track “Let People See” composed and arranged by Didimpress! Available now on Spotify, iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Youtube Music, etc. Listen to it here:
And if you’d like to sing along, here are the Let People See lyrics:
People never notice they offend you
If you say nothing in the end
You are the one feeling sad
When you’re all alone you might be crying
A part of you is almost dying
But you don’t say a word
Let people see how you feel
No need for you to conceal
Emotions will stay unheard
No one cares
If you don’t say a word
Children, sometimes they are very ungrateful
They might be rude or even hateful
But you keep swallowing that
And when your lover says rude words that do hurt
Time to become an extrovert
You don’t argue and you don’t say a word
Let people see how you feel
No need for you to conceal
Emotions will stay unheard
No one cares
If you don’t say a word
Let the people see how you feel
Let them know that this is for real
You have emotions
You’re not made of steel
Let the people see how you feel
Let them know that this is for real
Your emotions
Should be unveiled
Let people see how you feel
No need for you to conceal
Emotions will stay unheard
No one cares
If you don’t say a word
Let people see how you feel
No need for you to conceal
Emotions will stay unheard
No one, no one cares
If you don’t say a word
If you don’t say a word
If you don’t say a word
Here are ways to follow or contact the singer:
Didimpress.com
Youtube
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Amazon Music
Youtube Music
Deezer
Apple Music