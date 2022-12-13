What is a satisfying relationship for you? Is it when you found your ideal partner, you settled down together until death do you part and consider an enlargement of the family? Well, for some people, it is so, but for others… It may be a vastly different proposition. Look at these celebs living in non-traditional marriages.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

It’s been a subject of speculation for years that the Smiths’ marriage is open until Jada Pinkett Smith proved the integrity of the suggestion, making it known that she was in a relationship with August Alsina, a musician, in 2020. The relationship seems to have sprung during the spouses’ separation and was endorsed by the husband’s approval.

Since then, Will Smith came clean about their union being open, revealing that he had also been engaged in various affairs outside their marriage.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

It is not common for parents to share a bedroom with their progeny, but if we are to believe what was given out on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, they make no bones about sleeping next to their children.

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers

Nico Tortorella, remembered for his parts in Younger and The Following, and his wife Bethany Meyers can boast of a 15-year-long relationship consummated in marriage in 2018. Both being bisexual, they go in for polyamorous affairs, which they make no secret.

Nevertheless, they were known to be rather on the monogamous side a while ago.

Akon

The singer-cum-producer doesn’t mind the world knowing that he is polygamous; he spoke about it openly on Angie Martinez’s radio show. According to him, he is just true to the original African way of life; he referred to his father who had four wives. So far Akon seems to have only three.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, producer Brad Falchuk had been dating for three years before they decided to get married in the fall of 2018 – yet it didn’t mean they settled down together.

It’s common for them to spend about three to four days a week together, and, as the actress remarked to the Sunday Times, things are not likely to change soon, for this arrangement appears ideal for them – and for their friends too!

Tilda Swinton and John Byrne

As of now, Tilda Swinton’s long-time partner is Sandro Kopp, an artist, but before that, she had struck a romantic liaison with another painter, John Byrne, with whom she gave birth to twins whom they called Honor and Xavier.

Back in 2008, the award-winning actress discovered that her present partner was dwelling in the company of her former one in her place in the Highlands; Byrne’s love interest was then one Jeanine Davis.

The public concluded then that the British actress was content to keep up a relationship with the German and Scottish painters since she chose to call the three of them a “family,” adding that they are “very happy.”

Later, she stated that she had nothing to do with Byrne any longer since he had returned to the mother of his children to participate in their upbringing – and Swinton found it pretty boring.

Dolly Parton

The country diva is loath to issue comments on her love life, but she did let slip that her 50-plus-year-long marriage to Carl Dean is founded on the “no questions asked” principle. Although she said this wasn’t about cheating, it obviously allows her to flirt when she feels like it.

Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton

When Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton came together on the set of the 2001’s Planet of the Apes they went sweet on each other; their love produced a son and a daughter. It is still unclear whether they were legally married; anyway, they never got round to having a mutual home.

What they did have was two next door Belsize Park houses in Hampstead, London, connected, where they intercommunicated until their breakup in 2014. They parted without rancor and are still residing in these neighboring houses.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

When Moore released her memoir Inside Out it became public knowledge that they went for threesomes – which often left the actress ashamed and downhearted.

Besides, she attributes their eventual divorce to such sessions: in her view, third parties present in their bedroom incited Kutcher to move away from their partnership.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Such a large number of Hollywood couples get torn apart by their work schedules and fret over it; Parker and Broderick, on the contrary, regard it as an advantage. Although Parker admits that “this sounds nuts,” she claims to be grateful for the opportunities to stay apart and then get together.

Thomas Middleditch and Mollie Gates

Comedian Thomas Middleditch’s first marriage to costume designer Mollie Gates in 2015 was found by the actor not devoid of underwater rocks – four years later in a Playboy interview he expressed his belief that their marriage was kept alive through swinging.

Middleditch explained it away by ongoing arguments over non-matching speeds, adding that arguments are better than chewing on one’s grievances.

Also, it turned out that the actor and his wife set rigid rules for their life together, but still, his sexual instincts remain unrealized to their full extent. Maybe it was the reason behind the dissolution of their marriage only a year after Middleditch’s revelations.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

This couple had a reputation for a heavenly union during most of their 13-year-long marriage. There is an attempt to attribute it to their marriage being open. Talking to Germany’s Das Neue Jolie was reported as averring that fidelity is not so necessary for a successful union as it is widely believed.

Ethan Hawke and Ryan Shawhughes

When Ethan Hawke was married to Uma Thurman, Ryan Shawhughes appeared in their house as their children’s nanny; when Hawke was alleged to have cheated on his wife and the couple divorced, the actor-and-writer proposed to Shawhughes and was accepted.

As for the reasons that led to the divorce, the Black Phone star was adamant that it wasn’t related to the nanny in any way.

In other talks and interviews, Hawke was heard to say that he didn’t put such great stock in notions like monogamy and marital fidelity; actually, he thought them rather childish.

Discussing this subject with Mr. Porter, the actor said that it was no good to base a relationship on the idea of sexual fidelity predominantly. We are not monogamous, in his opinion, so cheating doesn’t put a person automatically in the wrong.

Mo’Nique and Sidney Hicks

It’s public knowledge that Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, the father of her twins, have an open relationship. According to Mo’Nique’s podcast, aptly called Open Relationship, it was she who suggested having an open marriage and is glad she did, for this understanding made them closer to each other.