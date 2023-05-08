Words of apology have become so natural for people that their true meaning is almost lost today – we ask for forgiveness again and again, without understanding why. Society has taught us that constantly apologizing is polite and correct, but you should not ask for forgiveness if you have not done something really wrong. This habit is a sign of basic self-doubt that must be overcome to move on. Here are six things you don’t need to apologize for.

Striving for more

Wanting more is what separates the winners from the losers. If you want to win, to achieve a certain result, you should not feel guilty about it. You should not apologize, either.

For example, asking your boss for a pay rise if you objectively deserve it is normal and often necessary. There is nothing wrong with it, there is no reason to blush and ask for forgiveness.

Willingness to live according to your schedule

You go to bed and wake up at a set time every day, and all your workouts, meals, meetings and activities are scheduled by the hour. There is no reason to apologize if you cannot do something because it disrupts your daily routine. Your life and routine are only your own business, which does not concern others.

Your beliefs

People have beliefs that determine their actions, and it’s not worth apologizing for them. Resolve that you will never allow anyone to put pressure on you and make you feel guilty about what you believe in and what you consider to be true – only in this way can you find harmony with yourself and learn to protect your personal boundaries.

Your failures

We all have setbacks in life. It’s a normal part of any road to success. If any of your initiatives fails, there is no need to apologize for it. Just realize what went wrong and think about how to fix the situation next time. You are responsible for the mistake and accountable only to yourself.

Don’t apologize for saying no

You are not required to do everything that you are asked to do. For example, when your boss entrusts you with a task for which you either don’t have time at all, or you are uncomfortable doing it for objective reasons, you still have the right to speak out, express your opinion and find a way to escape.

The same applies to the requests of friends and relatives, colleagues, and partners. You don’t have to mindlessly obey and try to do the impossible or force yourself to do something you don’t like.

We spend most of our lives adjusting to other people, but sometimes you can invite them to adapt to you. Don’t apologize for saying no – you didn’t do anything wrong.

Don’t apologize for asking anything

You should never be afraid to ask questions and apologize for them. Otherwise, how can you be sure that you understand the person correctly?

The same applies to other types of questions related to obtaining new information. Spend time around those who know something you are unaware of. Thus, you can learn from them – this will help you keep growing.

If you have a question, don’t apologize for it, even if you’ve asked it before. For example, don’t say, “I’m sorry to keep you repeating, but how are you…?”, but just be direct and ask a question that interests you.