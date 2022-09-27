Relationships aren’t all about romantic dates, flowers, and chocolate. Sometimes it’s hard work. The ups in a relationship are always exciting, but the downs can be so horrendous that you want to run away immediately. Before you announce a breakup, pause and think. This situation cannot last forever. Whatever is bothering you, there are steps you and your partner can take to fix it and work towards a healthier relationship. Don’t give up too soon – ask yourself a few questions first.

Do you trust each other?

If there is no trust, respect and stability in your relationships, they have no chance. If you can’t trust your partner with everything unconditionally, or if your partner constantly doubts you, this is a sign of an unhealthy relationship that won’t last. If you’ve tried and failed to trust your partner, or if the partner consistently violates your trust, this is a red flag.

Do you feel like you’re not growing?

Do you often imagine life without your partner and find it more enjoyable and happier? Do you feel like you are with someone who is no longer the right fit for you? Do you keep hoping that he will change? If you’re constantly sad or feel lonely even when you’re together, that’s a red flag.

Do you get the same attitude from your partner?

If only you propose dates, call him, text him, or make plans, this indicates that he does not want to make an effort necessary to maintain the dynamics of the relationship. If your emotional needs aren’t being met, and if you’re the only one actively working to maintain the relationship, that’s a sure sign that you should break up.

Do your values match?

If your values begin to conflict, the answer to the question of whether you should break up becomes more obvious. When passions and interests are too different to be resolved without a radical compromise, your future together is very foggy.

Are you tired of the relationship?

If all your dates have become boring, and all your attempts to make them enjoyable are met with resistance, it’s time to end the relationship. A serious sign that your relationship is doomed is when your partner no longer excites you – you do not wait for dates and enjoy spending time away from him.

Do you stay in a relationship because of some obligations?

If you’re only holding on to the relationship because you’ve spent a lot of time with your partner, or you’re staying because you feel obligated, or you’re afraid of being alone, it’s time to break up. Because prolonging such a relationship will only worsen your morale.

Do you feel like you are being controlled too much?

When your partner tries to control or dominate you, the relationship promises to be increasingly unhealthy. If your partner is not interested in your opinion, deprives you of personal space, tries to manipulate you, and if it is tough for you to explain why you still love this person, this is a clear sign that you should go your own way.