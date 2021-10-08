Office romance of its own kind is not uncommon in Hollywood. Let us recall the celebs who fell in love on set in the presence of video cameras.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

They met on the set of the film “The Place Beyond the Pines” directed by Derek Cianfrance in 2011. According to the plot, they played a married couple raising a child. For a long time, the stars successfully hid their romance from prying eyes, but when the paparazzi once again caught them together, it was too late to deny.

For a long time, Ryan and Eva could not decide on their relationship – they would separate and reunite. When a miracle happened and Eva got pregnant, Ryan settled down. The couple is in no hurry to officially formalize their marriage. They rarely appear in public, but this does not interfere with the relationship: the actors live together and are already raising two daughters.

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley

The actors met in 2009 while filming Wuthering Heights. As Riley herself says, there was a spark of passion both between their on-screen characters, Catherine and Heathcliff, and between them.

During the next joint project of Hardy and Riley’s ─ the television series ‘The Take’ ─ this passion turned into love. A year later, Tom and Charlotte started to think about a family.

In 2010, Hardy proposed to the girl and she happily accepted, but they hadn’t married until 2014. A year later, the couple had their first son, and the second baby was born in 2018.

Benjamin Millepieu and Natalie Portman

Frenchman Benjamin Millepieu is a dancer and choreographer, not an actor, but that did not stop him from meeting Natalie Portman on the set. While working on the motion picture “Black Swan” (2009) Portman decided to get into the role of a ballerina as much as possible, which befits a real workaholic. Of course, she was helped by Millepieu, the main choreographer of the film and “a real fan of ballet”.

As a result, Portman, who lost 9 kilograms for the role, collected a significant collection of awards (Golden Globe Award, Oscar Award, Saturn Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award). Yet, the main of them turned out to be a new boyfriend.

By the time Black Swan premiered in 2010, Portman and Millepieu were already boasting their wedding rings. The wedding took place in August 2012. Today, the happy spouses are already raising two kids.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

The meeting place was the same – it happened on the set of the film “Thirst for Travel” in 2010. Both actors had had a difficult and painful love history by this time. In spite of her fleeting affections, Jennifer was never able to get rid of the label “Brad Pitt’s ex”. Justin’s 10-year romance with stylist Heidi Bivens also came to a standstill.

It is no wonder that Justin and Jennifer decided not to feed the press with rumors and not to force the development of events. Fifteen months after the start of a warm friendship, the couple announced their engagement. They got married in their own house in Los Angeles, in peace and quiet (three years later).

Unfortunately, 7 years after the beginning of their romance, the couple nevertheless decided to separate. However, the ex-spouses managed to preserve friendly relations.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

There were a lot of rumors about this couple saying that Ryan wanted to flirt with a beautiful and young actress, and that Blake wanted to make her way into big movies with his help, and that their relationship was just PR.

They met on the set of the film “Green Lantern” (2010), but the relationship began exclusively as a friendship. Reynolds was still experiencing the consequences of a difficult divorce from Scarlett Johansson.

At first, Blake acted as a “shoulder to cry on” and then suddenly turned from a friend to a mistress. Six months after the beginning of the romance, Blake and Ryan began to live together, and after another 5 months they changed their status to spouses.

No matter how the press tried to confront the spouses, everything is fine with them as evidenced by the three wonderful daughters James, Inez and Betty.

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz

“I don’t fall in love on the set,” the Spanish beauty would repeatedly say. Yet, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, and Matthew McConaughey were all trapped like fish in her love net. Indeed, after filming Jamon, Jamon (1992), where Penelope first worked with Bardem, they remained just friends.

The situation changed many years later – in 2008, when after filming Woody Allen’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” the paparazzi caught Penelope and Javier kissing passionately. Of course, she denied everything (for Bardem, it has always been rule #1 not to comment on the rumors about his personal life), but it was useless to do so.

They had been dating and hiding from annoying photographers for three years, and in 2010 they got married secretly and gave birth to two wonderful babies.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

The stripper and dancer met in 2005 on the film set of Anne Fletcher’s Step Up and danced so well with each other that they decided to start a family. In 2008, Channing made an offer to Jenna, and a year later the couple got married in Malibu.

The film, by the way, also benefited from this alliance, collecting an impressive $20 million in the premiere weekend in the United States. In May 2013, the couple had a baby girl, Everly Elizabeth. However, the beautiful love story had a sad ending – in February 2018, the couple announced their divorce.