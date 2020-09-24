Probably the Coldest Fall Fashion Trend: Crochet Tops

Not the warmest fall trend. During the fall season, we are waiting for trends that will warm us, but this time the trend came right from the beach. Fashionista women are wearing crochet tops. From French, crochet is translated as “a small hook”, which explains the technique in which the top is made: “airy” crochet.

The trend from the 1970s returned in the summer but did not become too noticeable. Yet in the fall, fashion influencers decided to use it to the fullest and wear it solo or on shirts and T-shirts.

Stylists suggest combining crochet with oversized jackets or another trend of this fall – leather trench coats. Most importantly, it is not necessary to look for a top in the store: it will be ideal to knit it yourself. In any case, many women are sure that it is not difficult to master the crochet technique.

Inspiration for future looks, as always, can be found among celebrities. First of all, Jane Birkin – the actress adored crochet back in the 1970s. Bella Hadid, Josephine Skriver, Doutzen Kroes, and other modern celebs have already appreciated the trend.