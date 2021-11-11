With the expected arrival of cold weather, the high-tech company Huawei is going to release a new product that provides the user with additional warmth and protects against colds. The smart scarf Fengmi is equipped with a three-stage operational heating system in the temperature range from 30 to 53 degrees Celsius.

The Fengmi Smart Temperature Control scarf is based on a light, thin and soft carbon nanotube film. With the built-in temperature sensor, rapid heating can be achieved in a few seconds. Control is carried out either using buttons on the scarf, or using a mobile application. The buttons allow you to adjust the temperature from 30 to 53 degrees by setting low, medium or high heat parameters. The application will allow you to smoothly change the temperature in the same range.

Heating is carried out using the brand infrared heat compressor with high energy infiltration, which creates an atmosphere of coziness and comfort. The scarf comes with a miniature mobile battery with a capacity of 4000 mAh, weighing only 80 grams and providing autonomous operation for 5-6 hours.

The inner layer of the scarf is made of soft flannel. The middle layer is made of Sorona insulating cotton with multiple layers. The scarf can be washed in the washing machine without dismantling the thermostat and USB connector. The outer layer of the scarf is made either in black or with the “Snow Mountain” pattern. The retail price of the product will be 300 Yuan, or $46. For the users who agree to take the Fengmi test, Huawei offers a discount of 100 Yuan, or $15.5.