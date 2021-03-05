A new model has appeared in the series of Xiaomi electric scooters. It is designed for true fans of small individual urban vehicles. The exclusive model Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition was developed jointly with Mercedes and is based on the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 electric scooter, already well-known to consumers.

The new model Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition practically repeats the folding scooter Scooter Pro 2, which was launched on the global market last summer. The novelty weighs 14.2 kilos, reaches the speed of 25 kph, ascends the 20% slope, is equipped with an E-ABS braking system and a 120 mm disc brake. The scooter’s frame is made of durable aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, and the footboard is engraved with the logo of the Mercedes-AMG Formula One team that co-developed the scooter.

The rated power of the brushless DC motor is 300W, the maximum power is 600W. Ist maximum load is up to 100 kg. The lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 12,400 mAh provides a travel distance of up to 45 km, and the recharging time is 8 to 9 hours. The battery weight is 3 kg.

The control system represents all travel data on a display located on the steering bar. Speed, battery level and other data are displayed here. A remote control is also available using a smartphone via Bluetooth wireless technology.