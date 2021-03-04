Things to Know Before Getting Dermal Cheek Fillers

The body changes as it continues to age. You know that you’re getting old because of the new wrinkles that are suddenly appearing on your cheekbones or the sagging skin on your face. If you’re unhappy with what you see in the mirror, it might be time to give dermal fillers a try.

The changes that come with aging are entirely normal, and they should be expected. They occur when layers of subcutaneous fats that previously support the skin are peeling away. In time, the ones in the middle of the face also shift so that the cheeks appear more sagging than they are.

Dermal fillers can be used to support the cheeks, and it’s also used for wrinkles. The best one, an affordable dermal cheek fillers treatment, can give you a younger-looking face. It will help combat signs of aging, and they are very budget-friendly.

Things to Know about Dermal Fillers

Fillers are different from Botox treatments, and there should not be any confusion between the two. The FDA has approved Botox to be injectable drugs that freeze the muscles on the face, smoothen wrinkles, and decrease lines’ appearance. On the other hand, the fillers are injectable implants that smooth wrinkles and the overall look. The four categories of fillers that you should know about are the following:

There’s calcium hydroxylapatite that is a mineral found naturally in the bones. Many procedures using this material will result in 18 long months of a wrinkle-free face.

Hyaluronic acid is naturally produced by the body which is commonly found in cartilages and skin. Generally, procedures that were made with hyaluronic acid can last from 6 to 12 months.

Polymethylmethacrylate beads are kinds of fillers used only around the mouth because the body can’t absorb them. This is usually a treatment around the mouth.

Hyaluronic acid, which many can recognize as a common component in various beauty products, is one of the most popular types out there. This makes the skin look plumper and more hydrated. It’s used in lotions as moisturizers, but the creams won’t be able to supplement a lost volume on the face – only the injectable kinds can do this. Restylane and Juvederm are two of the most popular products, with fibers used effectively for hyaluronic procedures.

Which is the Right Dermal Filler For You?

The right dermatologist will check your current condition and know the treatment plans that will give maximum results. They may recommend the most-natural looking procedures available, and it may require you to get several fillers at a time.

Many brands are used in different categories, and they will vary depending on the area where you need them the most. There’s a concentration of active ingredients when it comes to cheek fillers. As an example, Restylane can be used in five different lines around the face for various reasons.

The treatments usually consist of larger-sized particles that look like common bricks of foundation. They help rebuild the thinner areas on the cheekbones, while the smaller-sized are better for achieving a plumped lip and addressing fine lines.

Reasons Why People Get Fillers

Dermatologists explain that one of the reasons why so many patients get treatments is that they wanted to look young. They want to look better without turning into too many cosmetics or resorting to expensive surgeries. Cheek fillers help them achieve the results of smoothing out wrinkles and more volumes to their cheeks. You can read more information about cheek fillers at this link here.

The fillers are popular because patients can already see a lot of changes before they leave the clinics. Some noticed that they have significantly improved their looks with non-surgical procedures, and they wouldn’t have to wait for a few days as is the case with Botox. Another thing to keep in mind is that the FDA did not approve these procedures for contouring. In this case, they are not the right ones if you are looking to increase your butt and breast size.

Are there any Precautions?

Safety should be one of your topmost priorities if you are going to get into a medical procedure. Board-certified plastic surgeons and dermatologists should be licensed, experienced, and legitimate. Doctors need to complete additional education and training before they can practice a specialty, and this is also when they get their certifications.

Even if you see cheek fillers available in many medical spas, you still need to see a trained and licensed physician to do the job for you. If done incorrectly, there are specific risks like discoloration, infection, and lumps on the injection site, and these are effects that you don’t want to happen.

Since this is considered a cosmetic procedure, it’s understandable that you want to have satisfactory results. One way to find trusted and licensed doctors is through reading reviews online. You may have several choices in your area, but you may be unsure which ones will work for you.

In this case, try to ask friends and families whether they can recommend someone. You may also want to call the clinic and talk about getting dermal cheek fillers and how much it would cost. The dermatologist may need to do some examination first but getting quotes from several of them will give you an idea about the procedure’s average cost.

What to Do During Consultation?

It would be best if you told your doctor what your goal is during the initial consultation so that they’ll know the right treatments to give you. Some may suggest pigmentation and laser therapies based on your needs and skin type.

Others will request a before- and after photograph of previous patients to know the look that they want to achieve. There are different techniques and levels of experience for doctors, so don’t be afraid to ask them about their certification and level of training. Lastly, you should be able to communicate openly with your doctor since it will be your face that’s on the line, after all.