You might have heard people talking about dental prophylaxis. If you do not visit a dentist often, the term might be alien to you. A dental office offers several services to maintain the health of your mouth and teeth. One of their services is dental prophylaxis.

The term is not as grim as it sounds. Dental prophylaxis means a professional cleaning procedure to remove plaque buildup from your teeth that cannot be removed by flossing and regular brushing. You need the service to prevent gum disease and tooth decay.

Why do you need dental prophylaxis?

Even if your home dental care routine is effective, you can still develop plaque from the food and drinks you consume, which you cannot prevent. Your dentist will give you a thorough checkup to see if there are cavities, decay, tartar, or plaque that can lead to more serious dental problems later. The dentist will recommend oral prophylaxis when there is tartar and plaque buildup. Plaque is a sticky invisible film that coats your teeth. It contains millions of bacteria. When plaque hardens, it becomes tartar, which is more difficult to remove. Tartar leads to tooth decay and inflamed gums.

How many times do you need dental prophylaxis?

If you religiously follow your home dental hygiene routine, you will only need at least two professional dental cleaning each year. People with excellent dental health may need oral prophylaxis every nine months. You need oral prophylaxis to avoid the progression of tooth and gum disease. The frequency of dental cleaning will also depend on various things. You need oral cleaning more often if you are a regular coffee/tea drinker, smoker, or have existing gum disease. You should also make regular dental appointments if you’re pregnant, diabetic, or your immune system is weak.

Benefits of regular dental cleaning

It is vital to discuss your health conditions with your dentist. If you need a private dentist in Cheltenham, visit Regencyhousedentalpractice.co.uk so that you can schedule an appointment. Dental cleaning is critical in maintaining excellent oral health, and it gives you several benefits, such as:

Plaque and tartar removal

Fresher breath

Whiter teeth

Stain removal

Better management of oral and dental health

What can you expect during your dental cleaning appointment?

When you come for your dental cleaning appointment, your dentist will perform scaling to remove plaque and tartar. Polishing will remove stains, especially at the back of your teeth. The dentist will also do a thorough dental exam. You can expect your dentist to do all or some of the following:

Periodontal evaluation. Check for indications of bad breath, swelling, bleeding, and redness of the gums.

Check for indications of bad breath, swelling, bleeding, and redness of the gums. Disease screening. Check gums, lips, neck, tongue, throat, and face for signs of abnormal conditions

Check gums, lips, neck, tongue, throat, and face for signs of abnormal conditions Examination of the teeth. Checking the surfaces of your teeth to find indications of decay, and look at the condition of existing restorative work, such as crowns and fillings.

Checking the surfaces of your teeth to find indications of decay, and look at the condition of existing restorative work, such as crowns and fillings. Fluoride treatment. Application of flavoured fluoride gel or foam to protect and strengthen your tooth enamel

After the oral examination, your dentist will give you recommendations that will help you improve your home oral care routine, from flossing to the proper and effective way of brushing your teeth.