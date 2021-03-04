Do not rush to pamper yourself with food after exhausting physical exertion: we figure out which products will nullify all the work in a gym.

How to get the most out of your workout? Exercise regularly, increase the intensity of the exercise gradually and plan the diet after training correctly. At the end of it, the body needs a thorough recharge, but some foods can neutralize the effect of exercise and even cause harm.

After a quality workout, have a snack with a high protein, a whole grain snack. The main thing to avoid is foods high in fat and sugar. Here are 5 foods that should be blacklisted for post-workout snacks.

1. Raw vegetables

Surprised? Raw vegetables have always been considered healthy and wholesome food, but they are not something that the body really needs after a serious workout. Raw vegetables are low in calories, and your body needs to recharge. Vegetables with protein snacks and yogurt are a much better option.

2. Pizza

Delicious, fast, convenient. However, it is better to avoid eating pizza after a workout, because even one slice of pizza has a huge amount of calories that are unlikely to be useful.

Treating yourself to a pizza after finishing a series of cardio or strength training will simply negate all your calorie-burning efforts. In addition, meat and cheese are digested rather slowly, so you will not immediately feel the feeling of satiety. Most likely, you will eat more than you should.

3. Potato chips

It seems like a completely harmless snack, but the fact is that potato chips contain too much salt. High levels of salt (sodium chloride) slow down the body’s absorption of potassium, which can lead to feelings of fatigue.

If you’re looking for a post-workout energy boost, it’s best to set aside a snack with a packet of potato chips for a couple of hours.

4. Soft drinks

A cool and pleasant-tasting drink is something you persistently want to have after a workout. However, a sweet carbonated drink is by no means the most suitable product. Most of these beverages contain too many sweeteners, flavors, colorants and other chemicals.

Water is ideal both during and after exercise. Another healthy alternative is a glass of low-fat milk or a drink with a balanced protein and carbohydrate content.

5. Fried foods

Haven’t you dreamed of a big hamburger, a serving of fries, or a fried chicken after strenuous strength training? Yes, such fried foods can quickly replenish energy reserves, but at the same time add a lot of unnecessary calories.

If you eat a hot dog after a workout, you should forget about the effect of training. So, when leaving the gym, stay away from fried chicken or pita with a generous layer of mayonnaise and chicken in batter.