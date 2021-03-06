If you are a fan of traveling and adventure, then you know that you don’t want to travel with any stomach discomforts. People often neglect their healthy diet during traveling without knowing that there are always some long-term and short-term effects of it, according to an article by Myprotein Study. When you travel, you subject your body to surrounding that it is not accustomed to. Eating habits can either work to the advantage of your body during the traveling period or exert more pressure on your system. Below are some facts why you should not neglect your diet and the disadvantage of going against it.

Staying Hydrated

Drinking water always helps people overcome many obstacles that arise during traveling. As science states, the human body is made up of 70% water. When your body changes its normal surrounding, it is subjected to stress. This leaves you out of the mood, experience headaches, and even sometimes indigestions. These discomforts can be solved by taking water frequently. You can even be creative and incorporate other fluids such as herbal teas. If you are flying, you should increase your water intake before and after flying. This is because planes have extremely low humidity which leads to dehydration.

Increase Your Energy

Taking a poor diet will deprive you of the energy you need for the day and for the energy your bodies need to adapt to the changing environment. Also, low energy leads to loss of focus and fatigue. Taking food that is a rich source of energy like complex carbohydrates with proteins and also omega-3 fatty acids is the best way to improve your energy level.

Sleeping Pattern

Diet has been found to greatly affect our sleeping patterns. Poor dieting will lead to disturbed sleeping patterns or insomnia. Overeating before going to bed can stir up a stomach upset or taking chocolate can make it hard for you to sleep because of its high caffeine content. Taking a balanced diet during your trips can help you maintain or even adapt better to the new sleeping patterns.

Too Much Sugar?

A high intake of sugary foods chokes out the other nutrients. Traveling snacks such as ice cream, cookies, soda or candy are a poor source of raw minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins. Also, high take of sugar increases your blood sugar level leaving you nervous, dazed, and even tired. Because sugar is addictive, you can take foods that have low or medium glycemic loads such as bananas, pineapples, oats, and raisins.

Avoid Indigestions

This is one of the worst nightmares of traveling. If you are traveling, it is advised that you avoid eating a lot of fatty foods or even taking alcohol. Also eating a lot of citruses can cause this discomfort. This is because these foods can cause extreme heartburns, indigestions, and even acid reflux.

You need to have fun when traveling regardless of the reason. Your negligence will hurt and disappoint you. Observing some minor but extremely important diet rules will save you the disappointment.