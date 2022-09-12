Xiaomi has announced the Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Natural Wind 1.5. The device’s interesting design creates a feeling of natural wind blowing. At the same time, the device can both quickly cool the room and heat it up.

In addition, the new Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner has high efficiency, energy-saving performance and low noise. It also supports the self-cleaning of internal and external units.

A separate pride of Xiaomi is a high degree of sterilization of E. coli and staphylococcus with an air conditioner. It can reach 99%.

In China, the novelty costs only $410.