Glazed donut nails are one of the main fall trends. No wonder. When it’s cold, we especially crave sweets.

Imagine a donut (I hope you are not hungry) covered with a delicate glaze – slightly shiny, pinkish, and very appetizing. It is this effect that manicure masters from all over the world strive to repeat on their nails. A distinctive feature of this coating is a satin sheen. Glazed donut nails are a versatile option: they are suitable for any season and look equally appropriate in the office and at a resort.

Such a manicure looks good on nails of any length and allows you to strike the perfect balance between elegant glamor and naturalness, which is especially relevant this year. There are no problems with the choice of clothes for such a manicure: it will complement a variety of images to the advantage.

The biggest fan of glazed nails is Hailey Bieber, who showed them back in May at Met Gala. Her translucent nude nails with a glaze effect, created by nail artist Zola Ganzorig, went perfectly well with a white dress and a light cape with feathers. Hayley had different versions of the “donut” manicure all summer. In an interview with Refinery29, the model admitted that she “is obsessed with chrome” because it works great with any color. Not surprisingly, the trend was even named after her – Hailey Bieber Nails.

Glazed donut nails have also been seen on the nails of Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Lopez and Sydney Sweeney. In total, more than 5 million publications have been posted on TikTok using the hashtag #glazeddonutnails. They include inspiring examples you can ask to repeat in a nail salon and educational videos. With their help, you can make donut nails on your own.

Everything is quite simple: you first need to cover the nail plate with a matte base, and then rub in a special powder, which is responsible for the very shine of the glaze. Today, more and more manufacturers of nail products are making special products for “donut” manicure, so finding the right rub will not be difficult. Fixative gel completes the picture. Glaze effect can be achieved not only on shellac, but also on the most common coating. Iridescent nail polish is suitable for this: just a few strokes of the brush – and you are in trend.

By the way, Hailey Bieber is an adherent not only of the “donut” manicure, but also of the same skin. She called a radiant face the main trend of 2022. The model achieves the effect using a moisturizer, which is generously applied at night so that it is absorbed during sleep.

She recommends finding a product that will turn the skin into a “glazed donut” in the evening. In the morning, the result will then exceed all expectations. The only limitation is acne and pimples: in this case, it is better not to apply anything greasy on the face. The star also advises not to leave eye cream and lip balm for the night.