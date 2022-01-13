It’s easy to let your bathroom counter turn into a mess. Brushes, soaps, and makeup can get scattered all over. But if you want to have a clean space to get ready in the morning, you need to take some proactive steps to stay organized. Organizing will not only help you declutter but will help keep your counter germ-free.

So here are some creative ways to help put your counter space in order:

Get a tray for toiletries

Most people have their fair share of toiletries. A tray can give them a place to stay. Lotions, facewash, soaps—you name it. When you put them in a tray, it makes the counter look tidy.

Get a plastic organizer

Like trays, plastic organizers are great for keeping items neatly organized. For example, you can use them to store your makeup. The small compartments are good for smaller items like these.

Use canisters for loose items

Instead of letting loose items like q-tips and cotton balls lay open on the counter, get a canister for them. Then you can refill them as they deplete. Jars or glass tumblers work just as well.

Get wall-mounted holders

Another way to free up counter space is to install wall-mounted holders. It doesn’t take much. A few small nails should do the job. Then you can use them to store your toothbrush, toothpaste, razors, and more.

Set up a shelf

You can also elevate things off the counter by installing a shelf. This might take a little more work than a wall-mounted holder, but shelves also have more space to store things.

Install a medicine cabinet

Medicine cabinets are pretty standard in bathrooms. But if yours doesn’t have one, consider installing one. They’re helpful for putting away smaller items like perfumes, bottles, and of course medicine. What’s nice about medicine cabinets is that many have a mirror on the outside. So they serve a double function, and you can store things where they won’t get in the way.

Get drawer trays

Before tossing things into a drawer, put a tray organizer in it. That way, you can compartmentalize your toiletries even more. Drawer trays take no set up at all. You just place them in.

Add wall hooks

Try inserting hooks into the wall above your counter to hang towels and brushes on. This keeps them out of the way but still very accessible. And hooks are pretty easy to install with a nail and hammer.

Use a hot tool organizer

If you use curling irons or hair dryers, it’s good to get a hot tool organizer. This gives them a proper place to stay and helps prevent heat damage. This is because hot tool organizers hold the appliances up off the surface of the counter. Plus, they’re relatively inexpensive. You can buy one for $10 to $20.

Final Thoughts

However you decide to organize your bathroom counter, do it in a way that makes sense for you. After all, it’s your bathroom and you want to be able to easily find everything you need.

And the more tidy you keep your counter space, the more calm and relaxed you’ll feel. Those stressful mornings when you wake up late or you’re rushing to work are only made worse by a disorganized bathroom counter.

So do what you can to get your counter organized today and try to keep it that way from here on out. If it gets messy again, just take a few minutes to clean up. It’s a good habit you’ll be glad to have in the long run.