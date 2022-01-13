Do you feel less-than enthusiastic when you come home from work every day? Is there something about your home that just doesn’t make you feel entirely comfortable? If you’re struggling to make your house feel like a home, it’s probably your décor.

Decorating a home isn’t as easy as it looks. Many décor items look amazing in the store, but don’t look good when you get them home. On the flip side, if you’re not a professional decorator, you’re likely to overlook decor that would really make your home look great.

If you don’t have the money to hire an interior decorator to recreate your home, here are several simple DIY upgrades that will make your home feel cozier.

1. Install an electric fireplace on the wall

Fireplaces typically create a cozy feeling in a home. When you have a fireplace, it’s hard to resist sitting in front of the fire on the couch or in an armchair. A home without a fireplace tends to feel a bit cold.

Chances are, if you can’t afford an interior designer, you probably can’t afford to install a real fireplace. Or, maybe you can’t put in a fireplace because you live in an apartment or rent your house. That’s not a problem because you can get an electric fireplace.

An electric fireplace will look good and provide you with heat. These are ideal for outdoor rooms, additions to your home, apartments, or anywhere with a large, open wall. They’re affordable and some models are portable. However, wall-mounted electric fireplaces are ideal if you have a large wall.

Imagine coming home to a beautiful electric fireplace on your wall each night. When it’s cold, you can turn the heat on and curl up in a chair. In the summer, you can leave the heat off and turn on the faux flames to create the same ambiance.

2. Buy the most comfortable couch you can find

Have you ever met someone who covers their couch with plastic? That’s no way to live. If you don’t enjoy sitting on your couch, you may as well wrap it in plastic and not use it at all.

Part of the reason a home doesn’t feel comfortable is because the furniture isn’t comfortable. You may not realize that your discomfort comes from having bad furniture. It may look good, but looks aren’t as important as comfort.

If you hate your couch, head over to the closest furniture store and start sitting on all the couches you can find. Don’t be afraid to test the couches while lying down, but remember to take your shoes off first.

Don’t stop testing couches until you find your ideal couch. Then, buy it and watch your level of comfort go way up in the first week you have your new couch.

3. Buy a comfortable recliner

Recliners are similar to couches – if yours isn’t comfortable, you probably don’t want to spend time in your home. When you’re spending time at home, you only have a few options. You can sit at the kitchen table, on your bed, a couch, or a chair. How many hours per day do you spend sitting in an uncomfortable spot?

While you’re out testing couches, test recliners as well. Find one that’s comfortable in all positions, just in case you decide to take a nap in your chair.

When you have a comfortable recliner, you can use it for naps, sitting by the fire, doing coursework, watching TV, or playing video games. It seems trivial, but having a comfortable recliner will make it easy to settle into your home each day after work.

You spend more time sitting on furniture than you realize. When your furniture is comfortable, you’ll start looking forward to your days off and you’ll enjoy spending more time at home.

4. Repaint your interior walls

Giving your home a new paint job can get you a fresh look that feels wonderful. Some colors are more inviting than others, and if your home doesn’t feel cozy right now, it might be because of your paint job.

A fresh coat of paint in the right color can change everything for you. Refer to this article for inspiration and possible color combinations. Start looking for colors that make you feel uplifted and order some samples. Then, hire someone to paint or do the job yourself.

It’s time to add comfort to your home

Outside of work, you spend most of your time at home. You deserve to feel comfortable in your own home and these tips will help you achieve that goal.