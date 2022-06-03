Today, there are many tricks for cleaning the house. However, not all of them work. Let’s get rid of the usual cleaning scenarios that give only short-term results and make the process more efficient.

1. Doing general cleaning without decluttering

Many people habit doing a large-scale and exhausting general cleaning every six months. All the items are taken out of the cabinets, wiped, cleaned, neatly folded, and placed back during this cleaning.

This approach will give a sense of order for a week at best, and then everything will return to its original position.

The basis of order is a well-organized storage system that does not reach its limits. This can be achieved only by freeing up space from unnecessary things regularly.

This applies to all areas in the house: the wardrobe, the refrigerator, the hallway, the balcony, the bedroom, and the desk.

Therefore, be sure to declutter and supplement it with the usual wet cleaning – the result will be noticeable immediately.

2. Washing floors every day

A long-standing and categorical stereotype is that a good housewife washes the floors with a damp cloth at least once every two days – if not daily.

In fact, it is not as effective as it seems, even if there are allergy sufferers in the house. The point is that most of the dust flies in the air.

It is enough to clean every 3-4 days. However, if there are additional sources of mess (for example, a shedding dog), it is worth getting a robot vacuum cleaner. It will independently clean the house at least twice a day, saving the owners’ time quite significantly.

In an apartment with allergy sufferers, you need to deal with dust differently – by installing an air purifier or humidifier.

3. Cleaning windows with a damp cloth

Some time ago, a basin of soapy water and a rag were the only cleaning accessories available. Because of the streaks and lint left on the glass, such a window cleaning process takes a lot of time, even if you use detergent instead of water.

How to do better

Buy a rubber glass squeegee, a porous sponge, or a special absorbent microfiber cloth. Unlike a regular rag or a paper towel, they do not leave streaks and lint and can significantly facilitate the cleaning process.

4. Arranging groups of clothes in the closet

Sometimes the problem with the selection of clothes consists in the very organization of the closet. We don’t think about how to distribute things in the wardrobe more efficiently, and we just put T-shirts with T-shirts, jeans with jeans, and jackets with jackets.

As a result, when you choose the clothes to go out, it isn’t easy to visually distinguish the items that will be included in the look.

That is why we wear the same clothes every day, though other items stay in the closet almost all the time.

How to do better

Try different storage techniques. For example, while cleaning the closet, you can put the things for different occasions next to each other: for work, walking, or meeting with friends. Alternatively, select items in the same color scheme if you like monochrome combinations.

Another option is sorting according to the weather, which is suitable for different types of things. In the end, you will come to your unique and convenient system.

5. Focusing only on cleaning

In childhood, almost everyone believed that putting things in order is an inevitable and unpleasant process that needs to be taken seriously when you are not distracted by anything.

Because of this negative connotation, many people do their best to avoid any cleaning during the week. They also spoil their mood by cleaning up the mess on the weekends.

How to do better

Cleaning is a mechanical process to which our brain is already accustomed. Therefore, do not be afraid to start pleasant rituals. For example, watch a TV series, listen to a lecture or music in the background, light scented candles, or chat on the phone with friends or family. Don’t forget about small rewards at the end of the process. A different attitude to cleaning will change the general perception of the house for the better.