It was once thought that cosmetic procedures were only for very wealthy people. Those procedures usually required the patient to go “under the knife” to get youth-preserving results. But attitudes have changed, and many innovative non-surgical procedures are reaching “regular people” and leaving them with some great results.

Non-surgical Procedures Can Have a Real Impact on Someone’s Life

In recent times, we have finally discovered that how a person looks and feels on the outside can impact how they feel on the inside. For some, non-surgical cosmetic procedures can be the key to looking and feeling their best. Having this kind of self-confidence can lead to more energy, better productivity, and often more enjoyment of the person’s personal and/or professional life. Many people have things about their bodies that weigh on them, and having a procedure done is one way many choose to lift that weight. Ideal Image is one company that many are turning to when looking to make some improvements.

What Services Does Ideal Image Provide?

Ideal Image provides many services that help both men and women feel a bit more comfortable in their skin. Their services include CoolSculpting, Laser Hair Removal, Botox and Fillers, Ultherapy, and CoolTone.

Benefits of CoolSculpting

To begin to understand the benefits of CoolSculpting, one only needs to read a few Ideal Image reviews. In simple terms, CoolSculpting is a way to remove fat cells from the body without excessive diet and exercise and surgery. It involves a process where fat cells are frozen and flushed out of the body over time. Individual procedures usually last about an hour; afterward, the patient goes back to their routine. Depending on the individual, treatment sessions may be done over several months. Nothing artificial is put in the body, and fat cells die and flush out of the body — as opposed to diet and exercise alone, where they only shrink and wait ominously in the wings to expand as soon as your guard is down.

People who undergo CoolSculpting treatments often notice a difference over time because results are gradual and can appear to many as if you’ve just found a really good personal trainer. Of course, a proper diet and exercise can lead to more benefits than reduced fat or weight loss. With the confidence gained from treatments, many have the energy and motivation to become more active and pay closer attention to their nutrition.

CoolTone

If you are looking to target a common problem area, such as a flatter stomach, or firmer thighs, CoolTone treatments that use CoolSculpting may be able to help you. In a matter of weeks, these treatments can leave you with more satisfying results than many get after years of a gym regimen. CoolTone treatments do require patients to follow guidelines, and in some cases, there may be a bit of discomfort after a procedure.

Before starting treatments, you will have an opportunity to discuss what the procedure might mean for your body and your life. Consultants are knowledgeable and will likely be able to answer your questions or direct you to someone who can. When you come in for a treatment, you’ll need to wear thin clothing and remove any metal accessories. Choose clothing without metal snaps or buttons and leave electronic devices behind.

While many feel completely fine after a procedure, others need a bit more adjustment. Some have reported some muscle pain, temporary joint or tendon pain, temporary muscle spasm, and skin redness. To achieve the desired result, most need treatment every two to four days for about two weeks. By four weeks after treatment, results should be finalized, but you’ll likely notice results even sooner.

Ultherapy

As we age, we start to see that gravity has taken its toll. Wrinkles and “floppy areas” develop on the forehead, around the chin and neck area, and even the upper chest can be affected. An old-school facelift may help, but it is quite invasive and often requires a long and painful recovery. Ultherapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses ultrasound to place collagen in deep tissues. After a single treatment, the collagen lifts the areas that have caused sagging over time. A typical treatment lasts about an hour or so and has minimal recovery needed. Most people can head back to their day, just as they would after any other errand.

Ideal Image Reviews

Making changes to your body can feel like a big decision, even when those procedures are as non-invasive as the ones performed at Ideal Image. It helps to know that Ideal Image has had many glowing testimonials about its various FDA-approved procedures. Some of the most favorable client reviews praise Ideal Image for giving patients back their self-esteem. They compliment the attentive and knowledgeable staff, describe the procedures as relaxing, and tell how they were able to catch up on their reading.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is a Medical Spa with several locations across North America. They are the top personal aesthetics brand and intertwine looking better and wellness with their attentive care and non-invasive procedures. To learn more about various treatments, call 800-234-3325 to schedule a consultation.