On the eve of the new season, we have collected the key shades of spring that will make your wardrobe more stylish and relevant.

Spring-summer collections have always been distinguished by a riot of colors and bold cut, but this year the designers have mainly tried to cheer us up. During the quarantine, we all managed to miss unusual fashion solutions. Therefore, in the past fashion weeks, brands offered us even more colorful outfits that we will gladly wear with the onset of warmth. We show you the five trendiest shades of spring, which will definitely favor fashion experts in the upcoming season.

White

Several fashion houses are offering to start life in 2021 from scratch. The color of the uniforms of medical workers – the main heroes of 2020 – hardly appeared on the catwalks by chance and, most likely, is a kind of designers’ attempt to recover from the challenging year and pay tribute to doctors. Those who released models in total white looks on the catwalks include Alberta Ferretti, Fendi, Dior, Carolina Herrera and many others, so we advise you to take a closer look at this color.

All shades of pink

Everyone who still associates this color with a Barbie doll and frivolity should urgently reconsider their viewpoint. In the spring of 2021, all shades of pink will be in trend: from delicate floral to neon and bright fuchsia. Designers propose to pay special attention to formal suits and evening dresses – this fresh palette will show itself in full glory here.

Orange

At the end of last year, the Pantone Institute named Illuminating yellow one of the main colors of 2021. The closest relative of yellow, orange, flashed on the catwalks almost as often. Designers absolutely loved bright orange and amber shades – the most colorful and positive colors that are sure to cheer you up.

Shades of blue

Mint, sky blue, dark blue – almost all shades of this color are in trend. Badgley Mischka, Burberry, Elie Saab and other fashion houses suggest wearing it. Evening dresses, flying sundresses and, of course, suits as the invariable favorites of many designers will be particularly popular this spring.

Red

It is difficult to surprise someone with red, but designers successfully cope with this task every year. It is difficult to find a more successful color than red to express your personality after a prolonged quarantine and isolation – this is what the designers think when they present us with knitted outfits, sheer chiffon dresses and formal suits for negotiations. Fendi and Badgley Mischka had especially striking outfits.