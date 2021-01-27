Actors and A-listers are people who often give rise to the desire to admire and emulate (and there are people who are very much into emulation). Movie stars‘ screen performances earn them attention and high esteem, but people tend to – quite naturally – confuse them with their screen characters. So actors and actresses are often assumed to be noble and courteous, whereas the real picture can be vastly different, and outside the cinema, famous people can be rather mean. Let’s find out who are the rudest celebrities – according to other A-list stars and fans.

Cameron Diaz

The movie star, unlike Ferrell, tries to stay away from casual meetings with her fans. Once, when cornered and asked for an autograph, she rebuffed the admirer by saying that if she did it once she would have to do it thousands of times.

Will Ferrell is also a rude celebrity

Will Ferrell is quite high up in the comedy hierarchy, so no wonder people would be glad to run into him on the street or in a public place and ask him for an autograph. But with Ferrell this procedure, they say, may not run according to habit. Some of those who fell into conversation with him report that the comedian’s talk consists of jokes at others‘ expense, and they are not always innocuous. Of those who rubbed shoulders with him, a number of people thought that funny, while others found his personal jokes offensive.

Justin Bieber

Bieber also has these angry outbursts. A fan wishing to take a selfie with the singer was sent away with a flea in the ear because he said he was sick of this kind of disrespect. At a concert a few years ago he shouted at talking attenders, and in 2013 in Toronto he was reported to have spat at passers-by from his hotel room balcony. His representative, though, averred later that there was no-one beneath, so the spit wasn’t aimed at anyone.

Christian Bale

The actor is known both for his multiple awards and for his outspoken manner which is, to say the least, embarrassing. In a book by his ex-publicist, she described the horrible attitude Bale would display towards his admirers. One of his habits is to “lecture little girls about being rude and intrusive until tears streamed down their faces, and their parents tugged them away from our table.”

Then, having received a letter from a fan, Bale – according to the publicist – announced that the fan had better be disposed of, and followed it up with an idea how to achieve this. “A screwdriver thrust through the eyeball into the brain prevents any screaming. Let me know how it goes.”

Charlie Sheen: is he the rudest celebrity?

Sheen used to be a sought-after and rich even by Hollywood standards, but in 2012 he was starring in Two and a Half Men but ended up being fired when people refused to put up with his atrocious behavior. You will hardly be able to find a less considerate person. In his interviews Sheen is often facetious, either lecturing about tiger blood or ranking female movie stars, derogating them, as he referred to Rihanna using abuse.

Ellen DeGeneres

On the screen Ellen DeGeneres is capitalizing on her habitual “be-kind” motto, displaying kindness all around augmented with charitable giveaways and sumptuous presents. Yet her employees, both present and former ones tell a different tale: behind the scene of her show abound racism, and fear, because of ongoing intimidation.

So this generous attitude is simply a ruse to dupe her spectators all over the world. While it’s true that money is given out to assist those going through a rough patch, some of her employees aver it is done to keep the show popular and not out of goodness of her heart.

Who knew what a rude celebrity Ellen could be?

Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire was already ranked as the unpleasantest autograph giver of all, some fans telling that he is an egoist and wrapped up in himself, after trying to talk to him. Also, some unseemly stories go around.

Like Molly Bloom’s story from back in 2014, when at a gambling table Maguire made to give her a $1,000 dollar poker chip – but with strings attached, for he said he wanted her to emit seal barks.

Bloom turned his offer down, but the actor persisted, saying, “I’m not kidding. What’s wrong? You’re too rich now? You won’t bark for a thousand dollars?”

Adam Levine

The voice of Maroon 5 looks agreeable and attractive – but he is also prone to go off the rails now and then. There is a story going in Reddit about a fan asking Levine for an autograph to which request he rudely replied that he won’t think of signing to “ugly chicks.”

Rihanna

There was the hashtag #PromBat story in the spring of 2014 when Rihanna rode roughshod over her 16-year-old fan. A girl named Alexis Carter exhibited a prom outfit of a bat-winged pantsuit inspired by the singer. The girl made the pantsuit herself and was quite proud of her achievement, but Rihanna chose to have fun on the Internet at Carter’s expense.

What she did is post photos of herself and the girl side by side, making the hashtag catch on and using it as a background for jokes, running through her favorites like “The Dark Thot Rises.”

As reported by Baltimore’s Fox 45 News, Carter took the singer’s tweets rather badly. “Why throw shade on it when you had on the exact same thing? The poses was different but the outfit wasn’t… She don’t love her fans like she says she does.”

Ariana Grande

When in 2013 Jen O’Connor came out a winner at a contest sponsored by MTV, VH1, and Pepsi, she, her sister Kelly and her dad Dan were all agog to meet Ariana Grande. It turned out to be a disappointment, and Dan O’Connor told the story on his blog.

For almost all the time they got moved around the place and only towards the end of the event they were introduced to Grande. The singer stayed with them for no longer than 15 seconds and told them to delete the photos they had made.

Charlize Theron

A vigorous workout session is not the best time to attract somebody’s attention, but in 2014, at a SoulCycle class, descrying Theron, her favorite actress, Tia Mowry of Sister, Sister fame couldn’t but hail her – with poor result.

Mowry still remembers how she was (allegedly) spurned by Theron, and she recounted the occasion to In Touch. According to her, it was very unpleasant. Mowry recalled: “I said, ‘Hi,’ and she actually rolled her eyes and said, ‘Oh my God.’ I wasn’t over-the-top. I know how to approach another celebrity.”

Pierce Brosnan

You will hardly be expecting rude outbreaks from a man like Pierce Brosnan – and maybe you are right, but there are people who suffered at his hands. The English actor and TV host James Corden didn’t expect a jab from him – but that’s what he got.

Runs Corden’s story: “I don’t think he’s a rude man, he just happened to be [to me]. I went to see U2 … and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends here, and they left halfway through the gig to go off … So me and my wife moved into this area. And literally … this arm went on here and just pushed me out the way. And I looked at him like that, and he didn’t even glance at me.”

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence is known to have an open nature that doesn’t go with repelling people, but she herself confessed that at times she could cut her fans short when the mood is wrong for socializing.

Sandra Bullock

In 2012 a female fan of Bullock’s accompanied by her husband, a veteran moving about in a wheelchair, happened to run into the actress in Boston, MA, where she was on The Heat set. As the fan tells it, when they asked Bullock for an autograph, she responded by covering her face and bawling at them. Probably at the time the actress was engaged, but the couple was shocked at such an unwarranted reaction.