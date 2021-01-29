2021 is off to a quick start and chances are one of your New Year’s resolutions this year is to work out more. There is no better time than the start of a new year to get your fitness back on track and exercise every day.

However, working on your fitness goals might be a problem if you do not necessarily want to go to the gym. But what if you could bring the gym to you? What if you could have just as good of a workout that you would have at a gym right from the comfort of your home?

Just because you do not want to go to the gym doesn’t mean you can’t work on your fitness goals. Just follow these 7 at-home workouts for beginners:

1. HIIT videos

You can find a whole world of workout videos just with the touch of a button. If you are more into fast-paced workouts, follow a HIIT YouTube video. You can do a quick, 15-minute workout or a 40 minute one, depending on how you are feeling. The best part about following a HIIT YouTube video is that you do not need any equipment: just your bodyweight and a positive attitude.

2. Go on a run

Running is a great exercise because you can do it literally anywhere. You don’t need any fancy equipment, you just need a good pair of running shoes. Treat yourself to a new pair of women’s athletic shoes that will help keep your feet supported during a run. To improve your running, start off slow and build up your endurance. You got this!

3. Indoor cycling

Whether you are lucky enough to have a Peloton in your house or you just have a standard indoor bike, indoor cycling is a great workout you can do from the comfort of your home. Cycling will get your blood flowing and make you break a sweat but isn’t so difficult that you will dread doing it.

4. 12-3-30

While this one only works if you have a treadmill in your house, it is definitely a great workout. 12-3-30 is basically going on the treadmill for 30 minutes, at speed 3, and incline 12. Sounds difficult, and it is, but it will help you quickly burn fat and calories. It is a good workout to do if you really do not feel like working out but want to move your body somehow.

5. Yoga

While doing yoga in a nice studio with dimmed lights and aromatherapy is great, you can have just as good of an experience from the comfort of your home. You just need a yoga mat and you will be good to go.

Yoga is a good way to both relax and exercise, especially after a stressful day. Just follow a beginner yoga video on YouTube and watch your stresses disappear.

6. Jump rope

Chances are you have a jump rope hidden somewhere in your house. Take some time to look around for it, because jumping rope is a great workout. You never realize how much you can sweat doing it until you try to do 1,000 jump ropes. And if you really want to challenge yourself, get a weighted jump rope.

7. Go for a walk

When in doubt, just go for a walk. While it might not seem like exercise, walking is a good way to burn calories and lean down. Plus, it is just a good and easy way to unwind after a stressful day! If you really do not feel like working out one day but still want to exercise, just go for a nice, long walk around your neighborhood.

Working out at home doesn’t have to be complicated. You don’t even really need that much equipment. You can have an amazing workout with just yourself, a mat, and some sneakers. Bring the gym to you with one of these easy at-home workouts for beginners.