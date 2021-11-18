We are all hoping that the ravages of COVID-19 will soon be dwindling – it is estimated that over 2 million people all over the globe fell victim to the pandemic. Experts put their faith in the coronavirus vaccine which is believed to be able to stop the flood. Some celebs, namely Joe Biden, Queen Elizabeth II, Martha Stewart, and Ryan Reynolds set the example by being quick to get shot and promote the procedure. Nevertheess, there are some anti-vaxxer celebs who we are going to talk about today.

The following post is meant to get you abreast of celebrities’ attitudes to vaccinating, but it doesn’t mean any of these are applicable to you! To arrive at your own decision on the point, look up the information and consult your physician who knows your condition well.

Nicki Minaj: swollen testicles

The Trinidadian recording artist has been on Tweet with information about covid vaccination that caused much excitement. According to her, the story runs that her Trinidad cousin objects against a vaccine flatly for the good reason: a friend of his complained that vaccination made him impotent.

“His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” Minaj’s tweet says.

When at a later date the singer’s absence from Met Gala 2021 caused comment, she came up with the explanation that the attenders of the event had to be vaccinated. Minaj herself says she would acquiesce only after she has found out everything she wants about the vaccine; she proceeds to recommend people to wear masks and immunize themselves if their work conditions that. Being a young mother, she added that she stays away from busy places.

Hilary Duff: vaccinated

Two months ago Hilary Duff was active on Instagram about COVID-19 and its effects, citing severe headaches, sinus pressure, senses of taste and smell gone, muddled thinking. She added she was content “to be vaxxed.”

Duff was also active on the subject on Instagram in March last year as she promulgated social distancing to her fans, accentuating that she considers lounging on couches at home as responsible behavior. She voiced her assuredness that when everybody does as recommended, the world will be able to shake off the scourge.

Chet Hanks: against the vaccine

Although Tom Hanks is known as one of the first actors to disclose his coronavirus diagnosis last year, his son Chester doesn’t set many stores by it. In July Chet Hanx posted on Instagram a video in which he made out to be all pro-vaccine – but having recounted its benefits, he followed it up shouting “Psych!”

“Bitch!” Chet concluded. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! I never had COVID. Y’ain’t sticking me with that m***cking needle!”

Relating a recent event on Instagram, Hanks described how a bookstore assistant got at him to wear his mask properly covering his nose, which angered him!

“I’m so sick of this mask s—, dude,” was the actor’s reaction, and then he summed up the whole attitude writing, “THE VACCINE SHOULD BE A CHOICE NOT A REQUIREMENT TO PERFORM OUR BASIC RIGHTS…”

Ryan Reynolds got a vaccine

Last spring Deadpool star Reynolds not only got shot but made a photo of it and posted it on his Twitter page, giving it a hilarious header: “Finally got 5G.”

Offset doesn’t trust covid vaccines

We don’t know if both spouses see eye to eye in the matter, but Kiari Kendrell Cephus, alias Offset, takes a dim view of the vaccination. Talking to TMZ, the Migos frontman spoke candidly. “I don’t trust it,” was what he said. “I just don’t wanna be the test dummy,” Offset concluded.

Blake Lively: fully vaccinated

The Rhythm Section star’s Instagram page carries a March pictures of the actress as she looks on when receiving her shot. The by-line urges her fans to find a person who would look at them the way Lively was looking at “the heroic nurse” who was wielding the syringe.

Dolly Parton: „Don’t be such a chicken squat“

Dolly Parton went even further: she donated heavily to the research facilitating the development of the Moderna vaccine, consequently having herself shot in March and writing on Twitter afterward that Dolly got “her own medicine” back. Also, the country diva decided to encourage those who might still be dithering, addressing them as “cowards out there” who behave like “a chicken squat” dodging the procedure. She even made a video on which she strongly urged people to go and get the shot.

Martha Stewart got a vaccine

Martha Stewart belongs with the company of those who filmed their procedure in January. The video of her before the vaccine was shared via social sites. Accompanying the video there was a message about her being grateful to the medical staff and proud to have undergone the vaccination. She also wrote that she felt it was a scientific advancement. In conclusion, Stewart expressed hope that the pandemic will fade away soon.

Olivia Newton-John: vaccines are unsafe

Actor and singer Olivia Newton-John is flat against having the vaccine and her family feel the same way, daughter Chloe Rose referring to them as “unsafe”.

“Not at this point, no,” the best-selling music artist shared with the Herald Sun. Newton-John is grappling with cancer, and that may be the reason behind her resolution. Her 35-year-old daughter seconds her famous mother’s opinion but took care to expound on it: “I’m not an anti-vaxxer, I’m anti putting mercury and pesticides in my body, which are in a lot of vaccines.” Chloe Lattanzi also said, “To me, real medicine is what comes from the earth. I think people trust vaccines because the doctor says it is safe, I used to.”

Britney Spears: shot in April

The pop singer lets out to her admirers that this affair about the vaccine has been blown out of proportion by “people on the Internet” and it is really not so bad.

In April Spears got her shot and was on Twitter about the experience – it “…was like a bullet going through your arm. It was nothing. I feel nothing. I’m fine.”

Anwar Hadid: no to covid-vaccine

Anwar Hadid, brother to models Gigi and Bella Hadid, holds a very strong negative attitude to vaccination, although he is a risky condition – the younger Hadid suffers from an autoimmune disorder.

Hadid’s Instagram page carries a Q&A where he expresses his resolution not to get vaccinated. “Either I just don’t get [COVID], or I get it and, god willing, heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: vaccinated

The actress and the singer had their shots in April, taking a photo of themselves bandaging and flexing the injection area. “Let’s (NOT) Get It!” as Joe put it.

Rob Schneider: against the covid vaccine

The 57-year-old stand-up comic went in for heavy Twitter flak at vaccination. His stand, clearly stated in summer, is: “Just say no… And keep saying no. Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy!”

Mariah Carey: G6 instead of 5G

This spring the singer made up her mind to risk it and get vaccinated, in spite of being “excited and nervous a little bit,” as she said in her Instagram video. Yet Carey braced herself, bared her arm and accepted the needle, warbling happily.

As for commenting, she wrote: “Vaccine side effect: G6.”

Wendy Williams: „I don’t trust it“

The Wendy Williams Show host claims that she doesn’t rely on vaccination doing its job properly. Discussing the subject with Dr Mehmet Oz, Williams revealed: “I’ve never gotten flu shot either, though,” and went on to sustain her opinion, “No, I don’t trust it. There I said it.”

Hugh Jackman: „Get it!“

Jackman wants to be protected. “Wolverine’s healing ability can’t save me from COVID,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “But the vaccine can. Get it!” So he received the injection in April and posted a picture to prove it.

Eric Clapton won’t perform for vaccinated folks only

The veteran bluesman is up against all kinds of discrimination – even a covid-related one. Aware that in a number of European countries some performance venues stipulate a Covid-19 vaccine for entrance, Clapton issued a denial statement expressing his wishes until the pandemic is over. He just won’t turn up at a public place where proof of vaccination is challenged.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday, July 19, 2021, I feel obliged to make a personal announcement: I want to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there are arrangements for everyone to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” the guitarist warned.