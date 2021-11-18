“I often see cool faux leather things in stores, but I’m afraid that after washing, they may deteriorate. How to take care of and wash faux leather clothes? Is it possible to do this without dry cleaning?”

Faux leather clothes are practically not contaminated, but from time to time they need to be cleaned to maintain a neat appearance.

Each clothing item has a label with information from the manufacturer, which contains instructions for use. Almost all faux leather items cannot be machine-washed or heat dried. In this case, the item is more likely to be deformed, therefore it is recommended to use safe methods.

It is recommended to use a damp cloth to remove stains. After removing the stain, the surface of faux leather must be wiped with a dry soft cloth.

If the item requires more thorough cleaning, you can use the dry cleaning service, or hand wash at home.

Before washing, you need to check the reaction of the product material to water. When washing by hand, the water temperature should not be higher than 30 degrees, you should not exert a strong mechanical effect on the fabric (rub or squeeze it).

It should be noted that chlorinated powders, detergents with abrasive particles can damage the smooth material of faux leather. Do not soak this clothes in water, as the material may wrinkle or stretch. When washing at home, you can use a mild soap solution. For stubborn stains, baby bar soap is suitable. You need to use these products in a minimum amount, otherwise there will appear stains on faux leather.

It is recommended to dry synthetic leather products in a natural way, avoiding sunlight, as the material can deform and burn out.

In order to keep the product in a presentable form and increase its service life, the following things should be avoided:

Using brushes and sponges. Even if a sponge feels soft to touch, you shouldn’t risk it. The product may lose its glossy appearance.

Using powders with abrasive particles and chlorine-containing products. In addition to being scratched by these particles, the fabric is more likely to stretch.

Removing stains with bleach and solvents. The processed area may have a different color compared to the color of the entire product.

Using the products, designed for other types of fabrics.