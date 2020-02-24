Samsung AirDresser: Home Garment Care Appliance

Domestic problems that inevitably required addressing public enterprises, can now be solved without leaving home. Powerful coffee machines and voluminous washing machines with integrated dryers have already reduced the need for coffee houses and laundries. Now, dry cleaners are in danger of losing their clients.

The appearance of Samsung AirDresser dry cleaning appliance at IFA 2019 marks the beginning of an era of personalized home garment cleaning. However, such an option is available only for wealthy people, who have enough living space to admit a rather voluminous appliance designed to clean dust, even wrinkles, eliminate odors, and even disinfect with steam.

The Jet Steam option provides thermal treatment of clothing with steam under pressure. As a result, old stains, compressed dust, and pathogenic bacteria will be removed from clothing.

To smooth wrinkles on fabrics (up to 100% for wool and up to 80% for viscose), the Wrinkle Care function will help, applying a mixture of steam and air to clothes.

The Heatpump Drying system provides delicate processing of thin fabrics at low temperatures, ensuring cleaning without deformation and preventing mechanical damage. Persistent odors of clothes will be eliminated after using the deodorizing filter.

The AirDresser dry cleaning appliance is suitable for use in the SmartThings smart home system and is controlled via a smartphone.