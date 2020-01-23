Sex Tips for Dummies

We have collected the most important information that will make your sex even more enchanting. We have prepared a guide covering the most important topics that every adult should be aware of. We released it during the holidays not by chance: you will have more time to practice. So go ahead!

Taking the initiative is normal.

Taking into account the partner’s interests is important.

Making sure both agree to sex is safe.

Using condoms is safe for your health.

If there is no erection or arousal – well, it happens. Do not focus on this, support your partner and run through the list above – maybe the reason can be found there.

Using toys is not a perversion.

Practicing games is normal.

Thinking about emotional security and harmony must always be there.

Your sex preferences are your own business. No need to be ashamed of them.

If you don’t want to practice anything new or unusual, that is fine. A missionary position is always available, and it may be quite interesting.

The desire to invite a third person is normal. Just do not forget about safety rules.

Wanting sex frequently is normal. Wanting it rarely is normal, too.

The partners’ sexual temperament may not match.

Nevertheless, differences in temperament can be smoothed out.

The way to female orgasm is slightly different from that of men. Read about it.

Masturbation is also sex. There is nothing shameful in it.

Everyone has the right to tell about their desires. Everyone has the right to refuse to fulfill the desires of others.