Sex Tips for Dummies

We have collected the most important information that will make your sex even more enchanting. We have prepared a guide covering the most important topics that every adult should be aware of. We released it during the holidays not by chance: you will have more time to practice. So go ahead!
- Taking the initiative is normal.
- Taking into account the partner’s interests is important.
- Making sure both agree to sex is safe.
- Using condoms is safe for your health.
- If there is no erection or arousal – well, it happens. Do not focus on this, support your partner and run through the list above – maybe the reason can be found there.
- Using toys is not a perversion.
- Practicing games is normal.
- Thinking about emotional security and harmony must always be there.
- Your sex preferences are your own business. No need to be ashamed of them.
- If you don’t want to practice anything new or unusual, that is fine. A missionary position is always available, and it may be quite interesting.
- The desire to invite a third person is normal. Just do not forget about safety rules.
- Wanting sex frequently is normal. Wanting it rarely is normal, too.
- The partners’ sexual temperament may not match.
- Nevertheless, differences in temperament can be smoothed out.
- The way to female orgasm is slightly different from that of men. Read about it.
- Masturbation is also sex. There is nothing shameful in it.
- Everyone has the right to tell about their desires. Everyone has the right to refuse to fulfill the desires of others.
- Sex with a partner means pleasure for both.
- Porn is good in moderation.
- To be mistaken is not a shame. It’s a shame to not be able to talk about sex with a partner.
- Checking your intimate health regularly is a must.
- It’s cool to take care of yourself and your partner.