Is the New Dolphin Skin Beauty Trend Too Much?

You shouldn’t imagine different terrestrial creatures with gills, which this new trend could be dedicated to. Dolphin skin (or glass skin) makeup is in fact a very familiar thing from the real world.

In fact, the new look is another variation to the theme of shining makeup. Most recently, the trend was invented by British makeup artist Mary Philips, who explained in British Glamor: “dolphin skin” is how the face looks after jumping into the pool. It is smooth, shining in the sun, and slippery wet. According to the author’s idea, this should resemble a dolphin sticking its head out of the water.

This one is distinguished from all previous makeup options by a large amount of highlighter on the face (the glow should be on the bridge of the nose, above the eyebrows, on the cheekbones, above the upper lip, on the chin) and the presence of bright blush on the cheeks, which should also be highlighted. Watch the video instructions on how to follow the image:

By the way, if you have forgotten, a highlighter is a cosmetic product for skin radiance, it can be dry or liquid.

Do you like the way this new face trend looks? It seems that it is time to stop having any shine. But if you decide to give it a try, don’t miss that fine line between glass skin and the shine of oily skin!