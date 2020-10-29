Corset Dresses Are Trendy Again

Welcome a new lingerie trend that can now be worn even in the office – corset dresses or bustier dresses.

Fashion is not only becoming more comfortable, but also much easier. A century ago, beauties were shy about this part of their wardrobe, but in our time the underwear (at least most of it) has become independent clothing. A couple of seasons ago, slip dresses became trendy, and women of fashion no longer need to cover them with a “more decent dress”. This fall, the main role went to bustier dresses.

Clear lines and a corset that emphasizes the waist and neckline are created for those who have been dreaming about the return of femininity. However, designers and stylists rarely hint at femininity in an exceptionally modern way this season. And if they do, it looks a little aggressive (this was manifested in the material: leather bustier dresses are especially popular) and militaristic.

But there is not a hint of vulgarity – if you are afraid to go too far, choose the midi length, which turns out to be the most popular one among designers. The bottom can be tight, flared or with a fringe – it all depends on your choice.

Celebrities developed a special fondness for bustier dresses long ago (for example, Dita von Teese chooses this model for almost every red carpet event), so you can study their ideas for looks this season.

Stylists suggest forgetting about all the formalities and not looking for a reason to get a bustier dress from the closet. You can wear it even to the office (if the dress code is not strict): the model is ideally complemented by a strict jacket.