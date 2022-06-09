Why should you include probiotics in your beauty routine? How can you do it most effectively?

What are probiotics, and how do they work?

We have both beneficial and harmful bacteria in our bodies. Probiotics belong to the first group. They help maintain a healthy tone within the cells and provide invaluable assistance in producing hyaluronic acid, which is known to be the key to supple and toned skin. As soon as the production of hyaluronic acid reaches an average value, the skin becomes more hydrated, and its protective functions become several times more effective. In the heat or bad weather, it easily meets the attack of toxins and pathogens, and you begin to look in the mirror much more confidently.

Now that we have figured out the benefits of probiotics, it’s time to decide which ones to include in your beauty routine. Probiotics can be consumed internally (to protect the digestive system) and applied externally. For those who choose the second option, we can offer a choice of four probiotics that are suitable for any skin type.

Lactic acid bacteria

Studies have shown that the use of lactic acid bacteria on the skin’s surface leads to an increase in its smoothness and an improvement in cell metabolism. They also help cleanse the skin, which is especially important in cold weather, when dead skin scales accumulate quickly, and when pores quickly clog, disrupting cellular respiration.

Dermatologists actively advise using kefir masks, which quickly start the recovery processes in the dermis and help maintain its acid-base balance. Apart from that, kefir contains the notorious hydroxyl acid, a form of lactic acid that helps keep pH levels in check and slow down the aging process.

Lactobacilli

This probiotic is taken orally. It helps retain moisture inside the skin cells and significantly reduces the risk of redness, wrinkles, and micro-folds. Moisture is something that healthy skin cannot do without.

Suppose you increase your intake of foods such as probiotic yogurt, kimchi, or miso soup. In that case, you will be doing your skin a great favor, especially in the winter season (if you want to take probiotics in the form of drugs, consult your doctor before starting the course).

Bifida Ferment Lysate

In scientific studies, this probiotic has shown some truly remarkable features: it can enhance the protective functions of the skin and functions related to the retention of moisture in the skin cells. An ideal tool for those who want to arrange a full-fledged derma detox for themselves and exclude unpleasant rashes and irritations from the list of beauty problems.

Choose multitasking moisturizers that feature the coveted combination of Bifida Ferment Lysate.

Bacillus Coagulans

This probiotic has a special place on our list, as it can be used both internally and applied to the skin’s surface. In any case, its contribution to the beauty and health of the dermis will be significant. Experts have found that the so-called Bacillus Coagulans affects the skin’s immune functions, and if applied externally, the probiotic will contribute to noticeable hydration. Hence, it is perfect for the most sensitive skin.