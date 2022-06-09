Even the thinnest girls often face such a problem as a small tummy, which is not so easy to get rid of. Let’s talk about the reasons for its appearance and how to deal with it.

Having no extra pounds does not guarantee having a flat stomach. Our article tells why it so often becomes a problem area even for thin girls and what to do about it.

Different reasons, different solutions

First, you need to figure out what prevents the stomach from becoming flat if there is no excess weight. Perhaps the matter is in the state of health of internal organs, trauma or genetic characteristics. Natural and pathological causes can be completely eliminated or minimized if the source of the problem is correctly identified.

Diastasis rectus abdominis

This condition usually occurs after childbirth. A large weight gain during pregnancy, a large fetus or the birth of twins, and polyhydramnios increase the likelihood of diastasis up to 99%.

Stretching the white line of the abdomen in the process of bearing a baby is the norm. The main question is whether the muscles will return to their original position later.

You can exclude or confirm the presence of diastasis at home. To do this, lie on the floor, tighten your abs, raise your shoulder blades and put your fingers in the navel area. If 1-1.5 fingers can be placed between the rectus abdominis muscles in this position, the white line is in order.

If the discrepancy is two centimeters, one needs a surgeon’s consultation. A doctor can recommend the ways of treatment. With a significant diastasis, surgery will be required. It will solve the problem of a protruding tummy forever.

Diseases of the gastrointestinal tract

Flatulence, bloating, malnutrition, and, as a result, a distended stomach – all prevent the stomach from looking flat. The good news is that this issue can be corrected.

It is necessary to turn to a gastroenterologist and to take some tests. Some patients benefit from probiotics, while others benefit from a balanced diet. It is the doctor who will be able to choose the right solution. As a result of the treatment, you will improve your well-being and your silhouette.

A bulging abdomen can often be caused by irritable bowel syndrome. Fortunately, it is now treatable. Among other reasons is intolerance to lactose, gluten, and fructose. Moreover, some of them can develop already in adulthood.

Fat traps in the waist area

Fat accumulated around the waist is often called a “lifeline” because it results from accumulated stress, nervousness, chronic sleep deprivation, and chronically elevated cortisol levels.

Stress hormone tests can be done on your own. If the suspicion is justified, an endocrinologist will help. However, the key to solving the problem is proper rest, establishing a sleep and wakefulness regime, and unloading the nervous system.

It is possible to take mild sedatives as well. In addition, it will not be superfluous to consult a psychotherapist in order to determine and neutralize the cause of constant anxiety.

Prolapse of internal organs

Incorrect position of the stomach, liver, intestines, and so on affects the appearance of the abdomen, especially in its lower part. The problem can occur after childbirth or even after lifting weights.

An osteopath will help to cope with the situation, but you need to be patient. Treatment is not a matter of one day or one month, and much depends on the responsibility and motivation of the patient.

There is special gymnastics that helps to strengthen the pelvic area and return the internal organs to their original place. You will have to practice regularly, but the result will justify the effort.

Excess skin

This defect is often observed with significant and rapid weight loss: fat and kilograms go away, the body looks thinner, and the skin does not have time to contract or lose its tone.

In this case, cosmetic care – body wraps or scrubs – should be enough. The procedures can be carried out independently, or you can ask a specialist in the clinic for their implementation.

Protruding belly and sports

It is important to understand that doing a lot of abdominal exercises will not make the stomach flat. But this does not mean that you can give up physical activity. Training strengthens the rectus and oblique muscles of the abdomen, and the inner wall is toned with the help of a vacuum exercise. When performed correctly, this technique quickly and effectively tightens the stomach.

A static load is also necessary – the plank exercise that has several types will work great for you. It is better not to get involved in active twisting and exercises with weight – this type of training can exacerbate problems with the pelvic organs and will not save you from a protruding abdomen.

Everyone can achieve an attractive, slender silhouette with a flat tummy. Whether sports, diet, or medical intervention solve the problem, the main thing is not to harm your health. Therefore, it is always necessary to identify the causes and act under the supervision of a competent specialist.