These items are not used around the clock, but they consume a lot of energy unexpectedly. Find out which household appliances have the highest impact on your energy bills.

Portable heater

We need this miracle of technology in the winter cold. Keep in mind that this device can consume around 1,500 watts per hour. Air conditioning has approximately the same indicators. It is much more economical to dress warmly, drink warm tea, or cover yourself with a blanket.

Dishwasher

Of course, a dishwasher is one of the most convenient devices, but it is pretty expensive. This is not only about special detergents you will never miss on a check from the supermarket, but also about energy consumption. When you start the dishwasher, you consume about 1,350 watts of energy every hour (however, not all modes are limited to an hourly interval).

Hair dryer

Even if you don’t use your hair dryer for long, be aware that it consumes between 1,000 and 1,875 watts of energy per hour. Be sure to check the numbers before you buy a new model.

Iron

Ironing your clothes may not take up much energy. Still, the iron itself uses about 1,200 watts per hour, so if you do a lot of ironing, including bedding and complex garments that require careful ironing, this can affect your energy bills.

Toaster

It may only take a few minutes to toast bread or reheat pizza, but you’re probably using more energy than you think. An average toaster oven consumes about 1,150 watts per hour.

Humidifier

Humidifiers are great for keeping the air that’s too dry, but if it’s not an energy-efficient model, they can use up to 1,000 watts of power every hour. Humidifiers tend to be used regularly, several hours a day.

Maybe it’s easier to ventilate or spray some water on the curtains? Hanging damp, freshly laundered linen in the room could be an alternative.

Microwave

Microwave ovens can be configured in many ways and run at different wattages, but an average model can consume between 600 and 1,500 watts. Of course, people rarely use microwaves for an hour in a row, but many prefer to speed up the defrosting process in this way.

Coffee maker

If you enjoy drinking coffee every morning, you might want to know how much energy it takes to make it. The average coffee maker consumes 600 to 1,200 watts per hour.

A vacuum cleaner

Like microwaves, vacuum cleaners are different, and power can be regulated, so the numbers here are approximate. The average vacuum cleaner consumes between 300 and 1,000 watts.

Kettle

On its own, an electric kettle may not seem to consume a lot of power, but it’s all about how you use it. If you turn it on 3-4 times a day, it will take you 600-700 watts, but if the whole family uses it endlessly, the figures can be two or three times higher. That is why many people prefer to keep the remaining boiling water in a thermos, not to reheat it.