Have you ever wondered what is a Mommy Makeover? Well, you’re in luck! Many women experience severe body changes after pregnancy and birth.

Fortunately, a Mommy Makeover is a great way to reverse those effects and bring back that body before the baby! If you’re interested in getting a Mommy Makeover, keep reading to learn everything you need to know about this procedure!

What Is a Mommy Makeover?

This surgical procedure works by addressing two or more issues at once. A Mommy Makeover may include a breast lift, breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tuck, and if requested, vaginal rejuvenation!

So why get a Mommy Makeover? Well, there are many cosmetic benefits to a Mommy Makeover.

For starters, women feel less confident after having a baby. However, a Mommy Makeover can bring back so much confidence, reduce postpartum depression, re-energize your spirit, and even improve your sex life!

Tummy Issues After Pregnancy

There are many reasons to get a makeover! For starters, a Mommy Makeover may include a tummy tuck or liposuction. After pregnancy, many women get a tear or severe separation in their abdominal walls.

This can cause swelling in the stomach that appears like you’re still pregnant, even if you’re not anymore. Many times working out doesn’t fix the issue. A professional has to surgically remove the damaged skin and remove the excess fat to see any results.

Breasts Changes During and After Pregnancy

During pregnancy, women will experience a huge change in their breast size. In fact, many women move up a bra size during and after pregnancy. This is only temporary and is usually caused by hormones and milk production.

Usually, within a few months after giving birth, the volume in the breast will decrease, leaving behind stretch marks and sagging. The benefits of a makeover are that a breast augmentation can help bring back volume. And a breast lift can help with sagging and even stretch marks!

Some women prefer to get a breast augmentation and lift. Although, these can be done alone or together. However, it’s recommended that these procedures are done together for the best results.

Vaginal Rejuvenation

After birth, the vagina will change in color and appearance. Vaginal rejuvenation can improve the appearance of a larger labia by removing excess skin.

This procedure should be done at least eight months after giving birth. After the procedure, it can take up to 4 weeks for the area to heal.

During this time, sex and other physical activities should not be performed. This procedure is not part of most Mommy Makeovers. However, it can be requested!

If you’re interested in this surgery, a Mommy Makeover procedure by Dr. Beale gives everyone a personalized approach!

Pain Management and Sleeping

During recovery, there is a lot of pain and discomfort, especially while sleeping. Sleeping on your side or stomach is highly discouraged during recovery as this could cause complications and pain.

That’s why you must sleep with support pillows next to you and under you. These pillows will help ease tension and pressure in the sutures, which will relieve pain.

Most of your recovery will consist of laying in bed and relaxing the body. However, depending on your body and how well you follow post opt instructions, you can be back on your feet in 4 to 5 weeks.

Final Results

No more wondering, “What is a Mommy Makeover?” Now that you got all of your answers, it’s time to make that phone call and get on track to your dream body!

If you liked this article, check out the rest of our website for similar reads!