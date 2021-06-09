For many years now, the concept of the cosmetic procedure has been slowly becoming more mainstream. Once the preserve of celebrities and the super-rich, today, having plastic surgery is a realistic option open to almost anyone. Although it had been gaining popularity already, the pandemic has made plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures even more popular: the industry is currently experiencing a boom.

But what treatments and procedures are people choosing to get, exactly? The answers may come as a surprise. Below, you’ll find five of the most popular and commonly requested plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

1. Liposuction

Liposuction is a procedure during which fat is targeted and removed from the body. In the United States, it is the most common plastic surgery procedure. In 2018, 250,000 chose to have this surgery done.

It is popular due to its ability to target problem areas of fat. It is also less invasive than some other types of plastic surgery procedures.

2. Breast Enlargement

Breast implant surgery is, without a doubt, one of the most common plastic surgeries people are requesting today. Many women are self-conscious about the size or shape of their breasts. Many elect to have great implants put in place after having a mastectomy.

No matter the reason, this is one procedure that can dramatically alter a woman's appearance and greatly improve her confidence. Around 300,000 choose to undergo this type of surgery each year.

3. Botox

Speaking of minimally invasive procedures, botox is by far the most popular minimally-invasive cosmetic procedure in the US. In 2018, a whopping 7.4 million men and women underwent this treatment.

Botox involves having a substance injected into the face, to alter its shape and appearance. It is often used to prevent or get rid of fine lines and wrinkles.

4. Soft Tissue Fillers

Another treatment that involves having a substance injected into the face, soft tissue fillers also rank high on the list of popular cosmetic procedures. Included under this umbrella are PRP treatments, fat fillers, and hyaluronic acid injections. Over 2.5 million people have soft tissue fillers injected each year.

5. Rhinoplasty

Finally, we have rhinoplasty. Rhinoplasty, or nose reshaping surgery, has been a popular treatment choice for decades. In 2018, 213,000 people chose to undergo a rhinoplasty operation.

This is another surgery that can have a dramatic effect on the way a person looks. It is particularly popular among celebrities and models. Sometimes, this surgery will be necessary as a result of an injury or accident.

Considering Plastic Surgery or a Cosmetic Procedure?

If this article has inspired you, and you’re considering having plastic surgery or a cosmetic procedure done, be sure to do plenty of research before making your final decision. Be sure to always consult your doctor first.

