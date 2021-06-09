A greener place will make the environment more beautiful and look livelier. Creating a greener place should not just be about recycling and reusing your old stuff; it is also about growing trees, planting, and gardening.

Learning how to grow plants during this time is a crucial activity wherein a person will grow not only their habits but also improve their lifestyle. Also, having plants at home promotes good health and not just offering visual beauty.

Each plant has varying needs. Some enjoy being under direct sunlight, some love a shady area, some are drought-resistant, some water-resistant, and some are ideal to be grown indoors. Whichever plant you plan on growing, you have to make sure that you understand their needs. To guide you, read down below some adorable plants that are perfect to be grown in gardens.

Delphinium

Delphinium is a perennial flower that is perfect to be grown outside. But, if you want them to grow indoors, delphiniums may be grown from seed indoors then soon be transplanted outdoors. This plant is grown for its colorful summer flowers in various blue, pink, purple, and white shades. They are attractively pleasing, and they have no fragrance.

Planting delphiniums is not that hard. You just have to give its needs like it should receive at least six to eight hours of sunlight per day, preferably during the morning, and provide a safe shelter for them to protect against strong winds that may damage them.

Also, this kind of plant is usually found and popular in cottage-style gardens and cutting gardens. They do not like places with strong winds and heavy rain. Having one in your garden is a good choice as it could also serve as a protective plant symbolizing cheerfulness and goodwill. If you want to learn more about delphiniums and how to grow them, visit GardenersPath.com.

Snake Plants

If you do not have enough area in your garden for more plants? Having some indoor plants, like snake plants, is a good idea and they are low maintenance. Snake plants have been one of the trendy plants even before. Other than withstand any weather, snake plants could also grow 10 feet and beyond in height, making them perfect to be ornamental plants.

In growing them, keep them in a bright area, and the air is warm. In this way, the plant will grow faster and help boost its growth and development. Additionally, snake plants are not a huge water consumer.

They do not like being overwatered since it makes them weak. Thus, always ensure that if you water your snake plant, provide it with a pot with good drainage to prevent it from rotting.

Pothos

A hardy, attractive, and hassle-free plant are the words commonly related to caring for pothos. Like snake plants, pothos are low maintenance and would enjoy a varied range of environments. You do not have to suffer in deciding where to place them as they would survive indirect light or even in low light. Having them placed in a vase of water is ideal too; if not, you can provide them dry soil, and it would not be a problem.

The pothos’ heart-shaped leaves are what make them very attractive. Also, the color of its foliage deepens in color as they age. So, if you want your home to have a hint of green in it, placing a pothos plant on top of your bookshelf or hanging them will create a beautiful appearance.

Watering this plant should be done for one to two weeks. Keep in mind that you must keep the soil dry and provide good water drainage. Lastly, this plant helps in purifying the air and eliminating odors.

Jade Plant

Jade plants are cute plants that are known for their beautiful leaves rather than their flowers. They are a perfect addition to any background that needs a hint of color or even homes that want to have a natural, pleasing smell from a plant.

A jade plant is a great symbol of having a great friendship and prosperity. The leaves of it are a representation of the joy in having good friendships, while its flowers are a representation of the fragrance of the friendships. Also, they are undemanding and easy to grow and have good water drainage as they do not enjoy sitting in moist soil for a long time.

Toad Lily

A toad lily is a beautiful flower that appears with white and reddish-purple freckles and yellow centers. They usually bloom during late summer and early fall, and they are fairly easy to grow. They are shade-loving and have a hardy structure.

Caring for a toad lily is pretty simple. You just need to keep the plant’s soil moist but avoid getting it soggy since this plant does not do well when the roots are in very soggy soil. Also, give it at least a light to moderate shade for them to survive. In cooler summer regions, they may tolerate being under the sun as long as they are provided with the right soil moisture.

Takeaway

Plants are a great booster in any kind of environment. They bring lots of benefits to human health and are good for the environment and ecosystem as well. If you cannot decide which plant you could grow in your garden, you may refer to the information above about plants that are ideal to be grown in your garden, whether indoors or outdoors.