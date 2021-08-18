Microblading or Ombre: Which is Better?

Microblading is the cosmetic procedure in the beauty world that is being talked about every day by beauty professionals. The procedure (which is usually performed by an aesthetician) involves the aesthetician using a hand tool to place thin hair-like strokes around the brow. The thin strokes mimic actual eyebrow hairs and help to fill in the eyebrows more to give a fuller appearance.

The permanent makeup industry has been vastly growing ever since 2015 when microblading really began making its presence. Since then, a number of other permanent makeup services have begun to make a name as well, including scalp micropigmentation, lip blushing, tattoo removal, and scar camouflage to name a few.

At this time, however, eyebrow permanent makeup is what’s talked about the most. Once microblading burst into the scene it created a whole new market for cosmetic procedures for the face. This opened the doors for many aestheticians to also begin to develop other ways of filling in thin eyebrows and creating natural dense brows. Gaining massive popularity in the last couple of years is ombre brows, also known as powder brows or powder fill brows.

There are a few reasons why ombre brow technique has become increasingly popular:

The pigments can last longer as compared to microblading.

It gives an even greater amount of density, all while keeping a natural appearance.

It’s great for those with oily skin or those who are very active and sweat a lot.

It has been shown to work much better for mature women over and over again.

Just like in any industry, techniques and procedures get better in time. Because of these four benefits above, there are many aestheticians and permanent makeup artists who are suggesting getting ombre brows done rather than microblading.

Another exciting approach for getting eyebrows touched up is called the hybrid technique. This approach involves both microblading and ombre brows.

Within this procedure, clients are able to get the best of both worlds. They are able to get the natural hair-like strokes blended in with their eyebrows, and they are able to fill in the area even further to add greater density. This procedure tends to cost a little extra as it takes the artist longer to perform the technique.

Microblading or Ombre: which is the better choice?

This will all depend on how thin or full your brows currently are, your skin type, how active you are, and how dense you would like your eyebrows to be. In my experience, and with the experience of many of my inner circle, we have been noticing the trend to be going much higher on the ombre brows or hybrid technique. This is vastly due to many people complaining about microblading not lasting long enough. For microblading, many studios will claim that it lasts longer than two years, but we have not seen that be the case for many people who have got the procedure.

Keep this in mind before having any permanent eyebrow makeup procedure:

It is very recommended for anyone who is looking to get microblading done to consider the other options. When having a consultation with the aesthetician be sure to bring up ombre brows and hybrid (some call it combo)! During a zoom meeting, or even by sending an image of your brows to the artist you will be able to receive suggestions as well. Always do your research, and ask as many questions as you can before you have any procedure done!