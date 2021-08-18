Many people with problem skin are desperate to find the right acne skin care and prefer to mask imperfections with the help of cosmetics. Meanwhile, consulting a specialist often helps to cope with both acne and inflammation. Read our article to learn how properly care for “capricious” skin and see how mistakes are best avoided.

Mistake #1: Using scrubs

If there is inflammation on the skin, scrubs will promote the appearance of new elements due to trauma with granules (even soft ones).

Mistake #2: Frequent skin cleansing throughout the day

It would seem that problem skin is in need of cleansing. But if you do it more than twice a day, it will inevitably damage the natural barrier – the lipids, which protect the skin from the penetration of bacteria and the influence of other aggressive environmental factors.

Mistake #3: Overuse of anti-inflammatory masks, tonics, and degreasing products

These products can be used but in strict accordance with the recommendations of a specialist. If you do this too often, the skin will become dry, and the defense system will be disrupted. As a result, sebum will begin to be produced much more actively – this compensatory mechanism of the skin will turn on to neutralize the resulting dryness. Together, all this will provoke the appearance of new inflammatory elements.

Mistake #4: Refusing to use creams and emulsions

This mistake will easily lead to dry skin and trigger the cascades of reactions described in the previous paragraph.

Mistake #5: Using oily products with an active inflammatory process

Girls often do this in order to relieve dryness resulting from the use of external therapeutic agents. However, such a scheme will ultimately lead to additional blockage of the sebaceous glands with lipids and provoke the emergence of new inflammatory elements.

How to care for acne skin correctly?

In case of inflammatory elements on the face, it is recommended to seek help from a doctor. But the most simple advice can be given to everyone.

Problem skin, prone to inflammation, needs thorough cleansing because, during the day dirt, bacteria, dead cells, and sebum accumulate on it. If not removed, they will clog the sebaceous glands and lead to even greater inflammation. It is not recommended to use products containing alcohol for cleaning. The fact is that alcohol dissolves lipids (fats), which are part of the protective layer of the skin. As a result, dryness and sensitivity of the skin will increase, and the inflammation will stay.

There are home care products that can be effective in preventing inflammation. They include properly selected cleansers, peels, and tonics aimed at regulating the thickness of the epidermis, as well as agents that regulate the function of the skin (creams, emulsions, tonics, masks).

Pay special attention to decorative cosmetics: choose products that are designed for oily skin and skin with signs of acne. First of all, this applies to foundation. Do not forget to regularly clean or change brushes and sponges: sebum, dust, and makeup residues accumulate on them. This forms a favorable environment for the growth of bacteria.