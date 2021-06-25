Lots of women are pretty fed up with applying makeup daily and would like to “wake up beautiful” without having to use any mascara or lipstick. This is why they opt for permanent makeup. If you had yours recently, there are some tips on how to make permanent makeup last longer.

Before the procedure, select a more stable pigment. The brighter the pigment, the longer it lasts.

It’s essential not to make sure you don’t have any contraindications in order to avoid pigment rejection during the procedure.

Your skin type also affects how long your permanent makeup lasts. Oily and combination types won’t keep the pigment as long as dry and normal skin types.

After the procedure, take care of your skin. Apply healing ointment with a moisturizing effect. Also, if you’ve had a brow treatment, don’t wash them with a lot of water and gel. Instead, use a cotton pad soaked in water.

A crust forms on the tattooed area – there’s no need to do anything about it. It will fall off on its own.

Within the first two weeks of the treatment, avoid saunas and swimming pools. Excessive sweating could lead to the ink to come out.

2 to 3 weeks after the first procedure, get a correction done to get the best result.

Sunrays destroy the pigment, thus, if you’ve had permanent makeup recently, avoid being in the sun or apply sunscreen.

Applying certain peeling on the treated area could also destroy the pigment. Avoid using them sometime after the procedure.

Hormonal imbalance could also affect your permanent makeup. If you have severe health problems, the pigment could be rejected by your body. Taking antibiotics and some other medications could have the same effect.

If you wear brackets, wait until your treatment is over before opting for permanent lip makeup. After the orthodontic treatment, the result could differ from the initial, because the shape of your lips is different, too. The lines might lose their clarity and smoothness.

We hope that with these tips your permanent makeup will last longer and you’ll be happy with the result!