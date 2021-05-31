Finding a good hairdresser who knows how to style your hair the way you like is difficult. Finding someone you get along with and trust can be a challenge too. And because every hairdresser and salon is different, you’ll have to do your research to find the best fit.

6 Tips for Finding Your Next Stylist

If you’re like most women, you might only visit your hairdresser four or five times per year. Having said that, each haircut is important and you don’t want to put your “look” in the hands of the wrong person.

Here are a few tips to help you find your next stylist:

Know What You Want

A perfect stylist doesn’t exist. There’s no objective ranking system or official criteria for what makes one hairdresser better than the next. So if you’re looking for someone else to direct you to a blog post with the top 50 hairdressers in your city, you’re going to be sorely disappointed. (And even if you find one of these lists, it’s going to be very biased.) It’s up to you to figure out what you want in a stylist. In other words, what’s important to you? (And what’s not essential to you?)

Do you care more about the experience or the cut? Are you looking for someone who is all business, or do you want good conversation and a personal connection? Until you identify precisely what you want, you’ll never be happy with any hairdresser.

Do Some Online Research

Spend some time online looking around for the right stylist. Two of the best resources include:

Review websites. Independent review websites are great. You’ll get a wide variety of opinions and the truth is usually hidden somewhere inside. Ignore the haters and the over-promoters. Instead, focus on the 90 percent of reviews in the middle. This is where the best feedback is found.

Independent review websites are great. You’ll get a wide variety of opinions and the truth is usually hidden somewhere inside. Ignore the haters and the over-promoters. Instead, focus on the 90 percent of reviews in the middle. This is where the best feedback is found. Social media. Stylists and salons often post their work on platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook. Check out their pages and/or run searches for popular hashtags like #yourcitysalon or #yourcitystylist. Read through the comments to see what people say about their experiences with these stylists.

Spend an hour doing thorough online research and you’ll walk away with a shortlist of good options. You can take this list and further narrow it down by gathering additional (offline) feedback.

Ask Around

Once you have a basic idea of which salons are in your area and the general consensus among internet users, try zooming in and focusing on your immediate circle of influence.

Find three or four of your friends who have perfect hair, style, and fashion sense. Ask them who their hairdressers are and whether they would recommend them. They might even be able to refer you to someone who otherwise has a long waitlist for new clients.

Types of Services

The last thing you want is to choose a stylist who can cut your hair and nothing else. Your wants and needs will change over time, and you’ll find it frustrating if you have to find a new salon for every service. With that being said, choose a hair salon that’s able to do any number of services, including hairstyling, hair color, extensions, manis and pedis, lash extensions, etc.

Convenience Factor

Let’s be real: You can’t afford to carve out an entire afternoon just to get your hair styled. You’re a busy person with lots of other things going on in your life. And while you want the experience to be luxurious, you’d rather not drive an hour both ways just to get your haircut. This is why location matters so much. Choose a salon that’s just a short drive from your home or office.

Visit the Salon

The final suggestion is to visit a couple of salons before making a selection. You can tell a lot by stepping foot into the salon. You’ll instantly feel the vibe and have a visceral reaction to the ambiance. If it feels right, go for it!

Choose Your Next Stylist

A stylist is important; however, don’t lose perspective. You’re finding a hairdresser – not a spouse. At the end of the day, the only way to know if you’ve found the right person is to let them style your hair. You might have to do this several times before eventually finding the best fit. But once you do, the search will have been well worth it.