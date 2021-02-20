Are you looking to improve the look and feel of your eyelashes? Worry no longer. There are tons of easy steps you can take to get on the road to healthier and happier eyelashes. Read on to learn all the tips you need for healthy eyelashes today.

1. Try Natural Solutions

There are many natural options when it comes to improving your eyelash health. Castor oil, for example, reduces your levels of prostaglandin D2, which can cause hair loss, and helps you remove foreign agents from your eyelashes easier.

Green tea is another option when it comes to natural ways to boost your eyelash health. Green tea is high in antioxidants, which can help improve the health of your eyelashes. You can apply your teabags directly to your eyes, which can improve the health of your skin while you’re at it.

For better hair growth, check out olive oil. Olive oil contains oleuropein, which some studies have shown could help.

You can also try applying vitamin E to your eyelashes externally. Or, try out lemon peel oil, which may promote better hair growth. Aloe vera has various nutrients that can promote eyelash health.

2. Look into Eyelash Serums

There are many different eyelash serums out there that can help you achieve your goal of luscious lashes. Serums or prescriptions that include Bimatoprost are a great solution to increase the thickness and strength of your lashes.

While you’re at it, massage may help stimulate hair growth, so try massaging your new eyelash serum into your eyelashes for the best possible results. When applying serums or any other products, make sure that you do not get any into your eye itself. You can use cotton swabs or cotton balls to apply products to your eyelashes without getting them into your eyes.

3. Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize

Moisturizing isn’t just good for your skin — it can also improve the health of your eyelashes. Make sure that you’re moisturizing every single day, morning and night, to make sure that you’re keeping your eyelashes healthy and strong.

Choosing the right moisturizer is also important. Look into using coconut oil as a moisturizer. Coconut oil helps prevent hair loss, so it’s a natural choice.

Other options for moisturizers that will help you get lush eyelashes to include petroleum jelly, shea butter, and many others. If you prefer, you can also purchase specially-formulated eyelash conditioners for your moisturizing needs.

4. Choose The Right Mascara

The mascara you use can affect the health of your eyelashes. Choose a mascara with specific serums to keep your eyelashes healthy while you look your best.

Stay away from lower quality products that may contain damaging chemicals or other irritants that can weaken your hair. For example, make sure that you don’t purchase products that contain formaldehyde, which can be especially damaging to your eyelashes.

If you’re especially sensitive to any particular ingredients, stay away from products that include those ingredients.

You can check out eyelash extension supplies for more options when it comes to making your eyelashes look more luscious than ever.

5. Have Good Habits

Having good hygiene practices is a good way to maintain your eyelash habits. Make sure you remove your eye makeup and carefully wash your face before you go to bed every night. Never, ever go to sleep with your makeup still on, especially your eye makeup.

You can also start separately washing your eyelashes to encourage growth. Use a mild facial cleanser or a specific eyelash shampoo for the best possible results. And, you can start combing your eyelashes with a specific eyelash comb.

6. Eat a Healthy Diet

The way you eat impacts every aspect of your health, including your eyelashes. You should ensure you get plenty of the following in your diet:

Vitamin d

Vitamin e

Vitamin c

Iron

These aren’t the only ways to ensure your diet is benefiting your eyelashes. Make sure that you’re eating plenty of protein and healthy fats. Eggs are one great food item that can benefit your eyelash health.

If your current diet isn’t up to snuff, look into supplements that can help you incorporate as many vitamins into your diet as possible.

Biotin, for example, is a supplement that can boost your hair growth generally, making it a great choice if you’re looking for fuller and healthier lashes. When in doubt, vitamins that benefit your hair growth generally will also help improve the health of your eyelashes.

7. Don’t Overuse Your Products

Using too much mascara or false eyelashes can cause damage to your eyelashes over time. And, don’t overuse your eyelash curler, which can pull out your eyelashes and reduce your eyelash growth in the long run.

Make sure you’re trading your products out regularly, too. You should be throwing out your mascara and eyeliner every three months to avoid infection or other eye diseases.

When you’re applying products to your eyes, use brushes that are clean and undamaged for the best possible result. And, be gentle when you’re applying products, to prevent unnecessary eyelash loss or damage to the follicles.

You’re On Your Way to Healthy Eyelashes

With these tips, you should have healthy eyelashes in no time flat. And, luscious eyelashes are just the first step in the right direction. There’s so much more you can do to help you on your journey to a brand new you.

Are you looking for more tips and tricks on health and beauty? Check out some of our other articles today.