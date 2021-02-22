Everyone wants to look younger, with tight, unlined skin, but aging isn’t always so kind. Luckily, modern aesthetic practices can help reverse the clock. If you want to look younger today, these 5 treatments can help revitalize your skin, erasing signs of aging and slowing the formation of new wrinkles.

Get A Collagen Boost

Collagen is one of today’s leading beauty and nutrition trends, and that’s because, in its various forms, collagen is found in almost every part of the body, including the hair, skin, nails, bones, and even vital organs. When it comes to skin health, though, the importance of collagen is particularly noticeable because collagen production declines after age 20, steadily reducing your skin’s elasticity and allowing wrinkles to form. Taking collagen supplements, however, can rejuvenate your skin by making it look more toned and firmer, the way it did when you were younger.

Don’t Forget Sunscreen

Sunscreen isn’t exactly a new invention, yet somehow – despite years of dermatologists and beauty experts telling people to wear it to prevent aging – it’s commonly overlooked. Well, consider this a wake-up call. If you don’t regularly wear sunscreen, it’s time to start because sun exposure not only puts you at risk of skin cancer, but UV exposure causes wrinkles, skin discoloration, and other signs of aging. Choose a product containing at least SPF 30 and wear it daily, regardless of the weather.

Rejuvenate With Thermage

While supplements and sunscreen are easy ways to protect your skin and support its underlying structure, many women feel like they need to do something more dramatic to reverse signs of aging. If this sounds like you, one option you may wish to consider is Thermage. According to StudioMD Medical Aesthetics, Thermage is a non-invasive treatment that uses radiofrequency waves to stimulate collagen production, while also resurfacing the upper layers of skin. This creates a smoother appearance, erases fine lines, tightens the skin on the neck, and can even be used to contour other parts of the body that are showing signs of aging.

Look Sharp With Microneedling

Like Thermage, many beauty treatments meant to make skin look younger focus on the underlying collagen and elastin, but they do so in a variety of ways. For example, microneedling uses a device with many small, sharp needles to create tiny injuries in the skin. Just as you have to injure muscles during a workout in order to encourage new muscle formation, damaging the skin encourages the production of collagen and elastin. Microneedling may be irritating, but it requires little recovery time and produces noticeable results.

Think Strategically to Look Younger

Targeted treatments and supplements all offer pathways to younger-looking skin, but in many ways, a more youthful appearance is about your overall beauty strategy, rather than any single treatment. To that end, it’s important to think carefully about how you can use your overall style to look younger, such as by styling your hair in a textured ponytail, opting for a thicker brow style, and choosing color correcting makeup products. These choices cost almost nothing and emphasize your whole presentation, as opposed to just your skin’s appearance.

For many women, looking younger isn’t about age as much as it’s about feeling more confident, and it’s important not to discount the value of feeling good about yourself. After all, when you feel your best, you shine from the inside out, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take care of your exterior first.