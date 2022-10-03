General cleaning at the weekend – what could be more tiring? There are several life hacks for reducing your time on cleaning it without compromising efficiency.

Clean up from top to bottom

If you’re thinking of completely tidying up your apartment, it’s best to start with the top shelves and finish with the floor. Before vacuuming and washing the floors, wipe the dust from the shelves, cabinet doors, and mirrors. The cleaning will be more fruitful then.

If you live in a house, it is better to start from the upper floors.

Apply surface cleaners

Instead of rubbing the stove for hours, try applying a grease remover or other chemical to the surface. Do the same in the toilet or bathroom and on the cabinet shelves. It will take just a few minutes to remove the most severe stains with a couple of movements. Just remember to wear rubber gloves so that your skin doesn’t get irritated or even chemically burned.

Ventilate the rooms to inhale chemicals as little as possible.

Use foil when baking

Place aluminum foil on a baking sheet before baking in the oven. After cooking, you can safely throw it away, and there will be practically no traces of cooking on the baking sheet. An alternative is to lay a silicone mat. Your dish will definitely not burn, and the baking sheet will remain clean. Such a mat does not absorb fats and odors; you can wash it in the dishwasher.

Make a cleaning schedule

To avoid devoting the whole day to this activity, distribute individual tasks between other days of the week. Choose a specific amount of time to dedicate to cleaning. For example, save half an hour for the bathroom on Monday, clean the bedroom on Tuesday, and tidy the hallway on Wednesday. Try to focus on the process to get a lot of tasks done in the allotted time.

Don’t put off the cleaning

Have you finished dinner? Wash the dishes right away. Are there stains on the mirror after a shower? Wipe them with a microfiber cloth. Have you seen scattered crumbs on the floor? Vacuum immediately after the accident. Such petty tasks usually do not take much time. They help to keep the house clean longer. You probably won’t have to clean up at the weekend.

Use dark-colored towels

Light fabrics get dirty quickly. Even a couple of stains will spoil the whole look, and not all of them are completely washed off. Stains are not so easy to notice on dark towels, and, therefore they will last a few days longer.

Use shower squeegees

With this tool, you can immediately remove smudges on the glass walls and doors in the shower stall. It is best to clean it right after taking a shower. It can also be used in combination with a cleaning agent for windows.

Get the right cleaning products and tools

The quality of rags and detergents is as important as the cleaning technique. After all, if the napkin does not collect dust but simply smears it over the surface, there is little sense in such cleaning. It is equally important to buy the right chemicals and use them according to the instructions. The time for cleaning is reduced, and the house becomes cleaner.

Get rid of junk in a timely manner

Extra items on the shelves artificially create a mess and, in addition, collect dust. The same thing happens with the wardrobe in the closet and excess products in the kitchen. In the latter case, there is a risk of detecting mold or even insects.

If you understand that you will not use any of your things, it is better to get rid of them in a timely manner. In the case of the refrigerator and cabinets, check the quality of the products and the expiration dates every few days or weeks.

Hang laundry carefully after washing

Some fabrics wrinkle a lot, especially when washed. Hang clothes carefully on dryers and shake well before doing so. Hang shirts, cardigans, T-shirts, and jackets on hangers so as not to leave creases. It is better to dry in the dryer all things suitable for this. This saves an awful lot of time.