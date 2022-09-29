Photoaging is premature skin aging caused by regular and strong exposure to sunlight. A careless attitude to sun protection provokes the appearance of pigmentation, slows down tissue regeneration and leads to a lack of elasticity. How can food slow down the aging process of the skin?

Studies have shown that foods high in vitamins, beta-carotene, and lycopene slow down this disturbing process. They act on the body from the inside and prevent the appearance of burns.

Tomatoes

This product contains a large amount of vitamin C and lycopene. An interesting fact is that there is many times more lycopene in tomato sauce or warm soup than in just a fresh tomato. After all, the content of this substance increases when the product is heated. Lycopene has a high antioxidant activity and reduces the risk of damage to body tissues from exposure to sunlight.

Carrot

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which protects the skin from harmful UV radiation and helps prevent skin breakdown. Beta-carotene increases safe sun exposure time, allowing you to sunbathe longer without consequences. Moreover, occasional carrots promote an even tan: drink one glass of carrot juice for a safe tan throughout the day.

Apricots

This fruit is not only a source of carotenoids, but it can also improve the skin and vision condition. Carotene has a beneficial effect on brain function and promotes rapid healing of wounds. Apricots also help the body produce more melanin. In pursuit of perfect skin, be careful with eating: it is recommended to eat no more than 4 fruits at a time.

Greens

They protect the skin from the sun and prevent burns. Greens contain a shock dose of vitamin A. It is best to absorb them with fats: therefore, it is more effective to eat greens in a salad dressed with oil. Don’t forget to include spinach in your diet. It is rich in vitamin E and is able to prolong the beauty and youth of your skin. Diversify your diet with a different mix of greens: they are perfect for any meal.

Green tea and rooibos

These drinks are famous for their positive effects on the body. Green tea reduces blood pressure. Due to antioxidants, it protects the skin from photoaging and has a tonic effect. Rooibos tea also slows down the aging process. It is suitable for those who do not use caffeine or want to relax.

Blackberry

As we already know, antioxidants can have a beneficial effect on the human body and slow down the aging process. Blackberries contain a complex of powerful antioxidants and a large amount of vitamin C. They play a significant role in giving skin elasticity and collagen production. One of the most well-known properties of collagen is to slow down the appearance of wrinkles and improve skin condition. During the summer season, maintaining the level of collagen in the body is especially important.

Broccoli

Broccoli contains vitamin A and an impressive dose of omega-3s. With regular consumption of this vegetable, the skin will look hydrated.

Vegetable oils, avocados, nuts

These products prevent dry skin and retain moisture in the body. With intense tanning, this is quite important: the skin must be nourished and moisturized so that the harmful effects of the sun do not dry it out. Vegetable oils contain selenium. It helps to avoid burns and makes the skin softer. Remember that the skin’s condition directly affects the quality of the tan and your health.

To get a good tan and not burn out, it is important not only to eat foods enriched with vitamins but also to protect yourself from the sun in a timely manner. Nothing is more proactive than good sun protection. Use high SPF creams and sunbathe no more than 4 hours a day during low UV hours (before 11 and after 4 pm in summer). If it is possible to stay indoors during the peak activity of the sun, it is better to do so.

Always remember the 3 main tips of dermatologists: