Some people are so busy that they cannot spare a thought for food. Others don’t have a heart for planning their meals. Such attitudes can result in either an empty larder or food getting bought and forgotten about. If you relate to it, you can go for simple eating – which will solve the problem of meals for you.

Get yourself accustomed to staple meals

If you make a point of learning to prepare several simple dishes it will be a good asset, but it can also simplify your food expenses. Acquire a number of simple breakfast solutions, likewise for lunch and dinner, and then you have simple choices at your disposal when it’s time to get a meal. Also, when you shop for food, you know exactly what ingredients you need to pick up.

Get interested in foods with a single ingredient

In fact, this would be the best bet for your health. All these kinds of meals are very healthy, including vegetables and fruits, whole-grain dishes, nuts, poultry, and fish. You will find such one-ingredient meals nourishing and a good meal.

After you have gotten used to feeding on whole, high-quality dishes, you will notice your craving for junk food has diminished.

Buy mostly foods without packaging

As you start out shopping for food, why not try to get “zero waste”? Choose foods without packaging – it will help you reduce waste. Besides, this kind of food will take less space in your refrigerator. You will have perfect control over your food stock.

Restrict yourself to simple flavors and seasonings

Those who prefer their food flavored can be tempted to purchase many exotic spices. Ask yourself whether you really use all those. See if you can achieve a likable effect by using salt, pepper, and good olive oil.

Keep your spices in order

See to it that you don’t have your spice cabinet overflowing with the stuff you don’t – or rarely – use. Maybe you even have duplicates. Get rid of outdated spices and give away those you have not tried.

Go for simple snacks

First of all, decrease it if you have a habit of constant snacks. Switch on to simple snacks like cheese sticks, salads, keto snacks. You can also snack on fruit, fresh or dried, apples with peanut butter, and veggies with hummus. Choose whole-food ones. It will go easier on your pocket as well as improve your health condition.

Abide by the most important meal rules

Of course, any limiting diet will have its shortcomings, but generally, it makes feeding a simpler affair. So pick out the eating rules that are more important to you personally and keep to them. Be careful with other people’s rules – see if they go along with your lifestyle and eating habits.

You can decide to exclude sugar, dairy, processed foods, meat, gluten, acidic foods, imported foods, maltodextrin, whatever categories you deem unsuitable for you. The main thing is to know what kind of food is important for you, then you can set your usual meals accordingly. Knowing the meaning behind every rule will ensure you’re remembering them and abiding by them.

Maintain order in your kitchen

Once you have settled down to a number of simple meals, you know exactly which pans and pots you keep using. As your cooking is becoming a habitual customary process, you can introduce better organization into your kitchen and put unwanted utensils away.

Maybe you will even decide to give away or donate the utensils that you find no longer needed. Your functional utensils may be employed in wider capacities and thereby replace other items.

Put the utensils you stopped using away in a box – if you don’t reach there for something month after month, you can sell or get rid of those items.

Some people tend to buy kitchen devices that are very specialized but not so necessary on a daily basis. Maybe you will be better off if you sell these devices thereby clearing a lot of space in your kitchen.

Maintain order in your pantry

Make sure your pantry is well-stocked with only the necessary food; keep it minimalistic and orderly. Knowing exactly where everything is makes cooking way easier and faster. A good organization means more space and no food forgotten about and left to spoil slowly.

Advice on how to make your pantry a perfectly organized place:

Arrange stored items: The ones you use most often place on the shelves at your eye level closer to the door. Other items will have their place lower, higher, or more to the back.

Sort items out: Similar ones should be placed together apart from others, like breakfast stuff to be placed apart from dinner stuff on another shelf or with an intervening space between them.

Put on labels: Place all your pantry-kept foods in containers with lids and stick labels on them, including the expiry date so they won’t go bad on you.

Ease up accessibility: Make sure they can be reached easily from the door or, at worst, you can get at them having moved one other item out of the way.

Once you follow these bits of advice you will be finding the stuff you need for making your meal in no time at all almost with your eyes closed.

Laying out your pantry space in perfect order means that your cooking as well as shopping can be done with more ease and enjoyment.

Don’t allow yourself to be overly stressed about it

When you are on a strict diet you know that you are doing a lot for your overall health; nevertheless, you need to be constantly on the alert to ensure that you are staying with it as you should be. The minimalistic approach is meant to save your time and pantry space and make things easier. If you feel your diet is piling up problems and consumes your thoughts many times a day, it goes against the grain.

Match your healthy eating with simple cooking

The big point is that you get all the nutrition you need without troubling yourself over shopping and cooking. Your homemade meals will be healthier than just warming up pre-processed food or eating out; they will also come cheaper. So the one thing that is left for you is to ensure that home cooking takes as little time as possible and provides no burden on your day. This is the way to enjoy the whole process.