During the last Fashion Weeks, the designers showed interesting looks for the fall-winter season, so you can start preparing for the cold seasons today. We carefully studied the collections and gathered the main trends that the fashion houses demonstrated in Paris, Milan, New York, and other cities. Take notice of them!

Maxi skirts

For several seasons, midi skirts dominated, but after six months, maxi skirts will take the lead. There can be any material and cut: models made of leather, pleated or classic printed skirts seen at the shows. Fendi proposes to wear a wardrobe item with a shirt, while Dolce & Gabbana inspires an experimental combination of a long skirt and a transparent top.

Pantsuits

After a long period of self-isolation, comfortable knitted suits came to the foreground, but today designers are once again focusing on stylish business suits that will be a great addition to your everyday wardrobe.

The cut should be loose, but choose the color scheme at your discretion: Alexander McQueen calls to focus on bright colors (neon is still in trend) and abstract prints.

Balaclavas

Balaclavas are increasingly appearing in the accounts of fashion influencers these days. If you are not used to the unusual trend yet, now is the best time to build an accessory into your wardrobe – it seems that balaclavas are with us for a long time. Look not only at knitwear but also at lace or velvet – headwear will add a memorable accent to any outfit.

Sleeveless for wearing at home

While some designers are adding sequins and feathers to their collections, others are focusing on redesigning the most basic things. A sleeveless for wearing at home was one of them.

This piece of clothing has been repeatedly used in the new Prada collection: to stylize the T-shirt in a new way, it is enough to wear a skirt embroidered with beads or wear a transparent tunic over it.

Things with accentuated shoulders

The trend is not new, but things with accent shoulders will be in demand in six months. This is confirmed by the shows of Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Tods, and other fashion houses. Designers focus on the shoulders in various wardrobe items – it can be a bright trench coat or a coat, a men’s jacket. Be sure to look at the juicy shades – they look especially impressive.

Long gloves

A practical accessory also conquers the fashionable Olympus. Do not forget that gloves are not only comfortable but also very beautiful. Give preference to lace accessories or models decorated with crystals. Solid color gloves will also be in demand. Combine gloves with evening dresses, tops, and midi skirts.

White color

You can always see a riot of colors on the catwalks, but this year many designers added white outfits to the collections. The shade symbolizes purity and looks incredible: follow the style of unusual mini dresses by Balmain, take inspiration from the oversized total white from Anrealage, or dilute the light shade with bright accessories, as Raf Simons did.