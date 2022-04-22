Surfing the net, you can often find stories of people telling how a cosmetologist has ruined their face and made things worse rather than better. There are also a lot of stories about how women do facial exercises without the services of specialists, use creams and eat right, remaining forever young. Who and why should go to a beautician?

Why do you need a cosmetologist?

Most often, a cosmetologist is needed to correct three key problems – age signs, pigmentation, and problem skin. A beautician helps to determine the basic concepts about the type of your skin and the products that it needs in the first place (we mean recommended brands and, in fact, the composition of your cosmetic care bag).

Whether you need to “improve” your skin, how it will affect your self-esteem and, presumably, your career or personal ambitions, is up to you. We all know that no one died from acne, freckles, or wrinkles, but the quality of life can deteriorate due to dissatisfaction with one’s appearance.

Another problem is that two people can have completely different attitudes to their faces: someone will like everything, even if there are the above-mentioned “problems”. Someone, on the contrary, will dream of constant “improvement”, although no one will notice serious “shortcomings” from aside.

You can count on the fact that a cosmetologist will also turn out to be a psychologist. In this case, he will dissuade from “unnecessary” procedures or hyper-care, and recommend exactly the services that you need. Alternatively, you can study your own self or talk to a certified psychologist and understand how dependent you are on the opinions of others and how great a role appearance plays in your life.

Again, there is a difference between maintaining your natural beauty, trying to delay the onset of age signs, or trying your best to remake the “original” to match social standards.

How to choose a good cosmetologist

In an article about finding a good specialist (any field), we always say that it is difficult. It is difficult to find a person whom you can entrust with your face or body and partly your future – this is true for all aspects of life.

Of course, there are lucky ones, who immediately found their specialist, and there are those who passed all the nine circles of hell in search of a worthy professional. Nevertheless, general recommendations about choosing a beautician still cannot be discounted: this reduces the risk of stumbling upon a would-be doctor, albeit not by much.

When choosing, you need to pay attention to education, work experience, reviews of other patients (it is advisable to know them in person, rather than blindly trust the reviews on the Internet), and see before and after results, which are usually posted on specialist websites or social networks.

Why go to a cosmetologist if everything is fine with your skin

There is an opinion that it is worth going to a cosmetologist after 30 years when age-related changes become more noticeable. The paradox is that these changes will be much less noticeable if you turn to a specialist without waiting for visible imperfections.

Our skin is a unique, intelligent, yet rather a secretive organ. With the naked eye, you can hardly notice the barely seen network of vessels that has begun to grow, as well as the signs of increased pigmentation. With age, the skin changes, and it can be more and more difficult to deal with the consequences every year.

Going to a beautician can be compared to visiting a dentist. You will not always be able to determine whether there is a reason to worry about the oral cavity, but you clearly know that you need to visit the dentist at least once every six months – in this case, the chances of placing a filling on time and not losing a tooth are higher.

In general, modern cosmetology advocates comprehensive care: healthy habits, as well as a systemic appearance at a cosmetologist and competent home care, are important. What if there is no time, money, or desire to visit a beautician? Does it make sense in this case to use jars of creams and serums? Of course, it does: if we are talking about timely care, any procedure – both at home and in the salon – is beneficial. The only thing to question is the effectiveness and speed of the result.