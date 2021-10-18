Washing machine smells are one of the most common household problems. In our material, we can share useful life hacks that will quickly and effectively rid you of this nuisance.

As a rule, odors in the washing machine arise due to the formation of fungus and scale in the containers for the powder and in other parts of the washing machine. Moreover, this problem applies to all washing machines, even to those produced by very expensive brands. Any housewife can get rid of unpleasant odors in the washing machine without calling a plumber.

# 1: Wash without laundry

First, try a regular wash without laundry and powder at the maximum temperature and duration. Most often, this information is indicated in the instructions for the machine itself. Manufacturers recommend carrying out such a procedure no more than 1 time per month. This is the easiest way to neutralize bad odors and destroy harmful germs.

# 2: Soda can help

The most popular way is to add 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda to the powder compartment and turn it on for washing at 90 degrees. Soda helps to quickly remove plaque and fungus. This method can also be used as a preventive measure.

# 3: Citric acid

Another way is to add citric acid to the powder compartment, but if this does not help, you can combine methods 2 and 3, that is, add soda along with citric acid and choose a service wash with a rinse mode.

# 4: Disinfection

Many people add bleach and other special detergents with antibacterial properties to clean washing machines. They are excellent for disinfecting the washing machine.

# 5: Vinegar

It is also relatively easy to use vinegar to remove odors from the washing machine. It will help to remove scale and deposits in mechanisms and perfectly disinfect the machine.

It is enough to add 2 tablespoons of vinegar to the tray and start washing at 90 degrees. After washing for 15 minutes, pause for one hour and then rinse the filter. It is recommended to resort to this method no more than once in 4 months.

# 6: Detergent

An unpleasant odor may be due to dirt on the rubber cuff of the drum. Dirt and mold can accumulate in folds. In this case, wipe the cuff with a sponge and detergent, and if that does not help, replace the cuff with a new one.

# 7: A serious test

Sometimes the cause of the unpleasant smell can be a malfunction of the sewage system. The washing machine may be incorrectly connected, or the drain hose may be pinched after moving the washing machine. Because of this, the remaining water is not completely drained into the sewer, hence the smell.

If you suspect this may be the problem, do not be too lazy to check the drain hose or invite a specialist for a more thorough checkup.