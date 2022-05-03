It’s such a long time since we found ourselves overruled by the COVID-19 pandemic and finally realized that the more we stayed in our homes the better off we actually were. Some of us had to spend quite a long time at home, without urgent needs to go visit anyplace, and the question of spending time with advantage and without unwarranted waste of money looms large enough. Maybe some pieces of quarantine advice will come in handy? What to do when quarantined?

Give a go at a camp-life

Your backyard can become a mysterious place in the jungle where your family and kids sleep in a tent and run around with branches for spears. Maybe you can even think of a plot.

Develop your chef abilities

There are so many people who had long wanted to try their hand at some complicated or exotic dish but didn’t have time to tackle it before. Now you can expand your home cuisine, treat your family to a few culinary surprises and enhance your reputation as a kitchen wizard to the skies!

Launch a blog – you may become popular!

Maybe you have become an expert in pandemic and personal protection – or you can provide healthy distraction with something you know well, art, sports, whatnot.

Big Movie Time seems to be indicated

Some of us had to wait for the next installment of this captivating serial… What a great possibility to forget about waiting and devour favorite serials in their entirety. Or you are more inclined to arrange a retrograde review of all the movies by your admired actor or producer?

Big Reading Time

Books can get you embroiled in all imaginable and unimaginable adventures without moving away from your couch… And again, you can tackle thick volumes and book series that have been biding their time for years.

Think of an enticing future journey

While there’s no question of travelling at the point right now, this won’t last forever! There will come a day when the world will be lying wide open before you; why not dream away? List the desired spots on the earth, and read up about them. Be ready for the change.

Hunt up your board games

Games like Monopoly can lose popularity because they require time – just what we have under quarantine. Time to get out all your hoarded board games – or, if you are a different type of individual, turn to crosswords, puzzles, whatever is guaranteed to engross you, alone or in good company.

Live music at home

If hoarded is a musical instrument from your green years, and there is not going to be a neighbor problem, why not learn a few musical pieces that can be performed at future parties?

Immerse yourself into meditation

The free time can be highly beneficially employed for relaxation and reinvention of yourself – in meditation, a useful practice rendered almost impossible by the modern rushing lifestyle. Now you can avail yourself of it through books or YouTube teaching videos.

More chatting opportunities

If you have so many of your near and dear ones currently distant, when you were busy, you could have neglected communication – well, now is a good time to catch up on the news of all your friends and relatives. Make your bonds stronger, find inspiration in conversing.

Pencils, markers, watercolor

Creation is always a bit of exploration. You may think that it won’t get you anywhere, but as you concentrate a little and move ahead, you might discover a concealed talent… or just enjoy fun and relaxation during the process.

Physical exertion

To look at it like this, home is fairly good for working out. Well-instructed by videos, you will be able to avail yourself of multiple options. For those who resent being stared at as they workout, home privacy can become a major incentive, bringing about unexpected headway. If you were not very lucky about the coronavirus, though, check with the therapist for what you can and can’t do.

Get your hands busy with Arts or Crafts

Seek inspiration on Pinterest and choose your own niche. Those who share the quarantine with youngsters may find that the whole family could get involved in the creative process.

See if you need this time just to relax properly

Do you owe yourself a good long period of rest after your – whatever it was that made you run off your feet? When was the last time you could afford not to do anything for some time? If you don’t remember when, it’s better to begin with a spell of absolute idleness.

A spa at home – is it feasible?

So you have decided for treating yourself to a long languid repose, nothing left out: facials, hair treatment, nails on hands and toes seen to. Whatever they do with you at the spa, do it now as best as you can. What an enjoyable quarantine it can be!

Allot some time to check on your finances

Every budget needs planning. See how you spent your money; consider possible changes in your expenses, cast about for something you may need to save for. You have time to scout for sources of additional income.

Try a new home rearrangement

This is an activity that requires care and commitment fully supported by stay-at-home policy! From small renovations to turn-around replacement of the furniture can be handled sans distractions and interruptions, and a successful result may prove an exciting refreshment for your partner and smaller dwellers.

Sell unwanted cluttering stuff online

After a thorough rearrangement, you can find yourself facing a box of things you have discovered you don’t use. Don’t let them lie in a dark corner; go to, for one, Facebook Marketplace and raise some money for your sorted-out items.

Honing and picking up skills

It can be convenient to initiate mastering a skill that you have been thinking of. Having thrown in some sedulousness you might find you will have to make serious alterations to your CV, making it brighter.